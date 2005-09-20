A juvenile is accused of using Low Orbit Ion Cannon to shut down online classes of the fourth-largest school district in the US with a series of massive DDoS attacks.

A 16-year old high school student was arrested for allegedly targeting the Florida School district's online learning system and shutting down Miami-Dade public school district's online classes.

The accused is a juvenile; therefore, his name hasn't been revealed by the authorities.

Reportedly, the teenager attends South Miami Senior High School, which is part of Miami-Dade and has admitted to launching eight DDoS attacks using 'Low Orbit Ion Cannon (LOIC)' to take down all the networks of the school district. This included their web architecture My School Online.

Furthermore, as the aftermath of the DDoS attacks, all the Miami-Dade servers got overwhelmed, and the district's virtual classes got disrupted for three consecutive days.

The student will be facing a third-degree felony charge of using a computer to defraud and a second-degree misdemeanor of interfering with an educational institution's services. Most likely, he will be tried in state court by Miami-Dade prosecutors.