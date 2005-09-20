from the keep-your-distance-and-wear-your-mask dept.
Key coronavirus forecast predicts over 410,000 total U.S. deaths by Jan. 1: 'The worst is yet to come':
In June, IHME predicted that the death toll in the U.S. would reach 200,000 by October, which appears to be on track.
[...] IHME previously projected 317,697 deaths by Dec. 1. The model now predicts that the daily death toll could rise to nearly 3,000 per day in December, up from over 800 per day now, according to Hopkins data.
[...] The most likely [IHME] scenario estimates that Covid-19 will kill 410,450 people in the U.S. by Jan. 1. The worst-case scenario, which assumes that restrictions and mask directives will ease, projects up to 620,028 people in the U.S. will die by then and the best-case scenario, which assumes universal masking, predicts that 288,380 people in the U.S. will die from Covid-19 in 2020.
[...] Despite the drop in new cases, the number of deaths caused by Covid-19 everyday in the U.S. has remained high, at nearly 1,000 new deaths per day, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
[The 9/11 terrorist attacks caused 2,977 deaths; the current US COVID-19 fatality rate is like having two 9/11 attacks each week. --Ed.]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 05, @07:37PM (3 children)
The China Virus is an act of war. The only rational response is to invade China and impose regime change.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 05, @07:43PM (1 child)
Some people did something.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 05, @07:48PM
Too many did nothing, apparently masks for a oandemic are the REAL fascism o.O
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 05, @08:16PM
Then what will happen to the US manufacturing?
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 05, @07:39PM
Are they demanding decent healthcare and livable wages?
Call the Trump Exterminators!
We'll get them all!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 05, @07:45PM (1 child)
Not sure if I can stomach much more of the fact denying idiocy the alt right loves to spew here, and this story is sure to bring them out.
Still no apologies for saying it was a hoax, masks are dumb, social distancing is for scaredy cats, etc. It is bad for my mental health to try and push back against the stupids.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 05, @07:50PM
Your pants are on fire. Why is that?
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday September 05, @07:45PM
What the leadership is implicitly doing, but smart enough to not say, is weighing the quality of those lives vs the quantity.
2,977 Wall Street employees in a national symbol of wealth and prosperity - probably worth more to the leadership than 297,700 elderly, infirm, comorbidly diseased, and otherwise distasteful people housed in retirement villages, long term care facilities, etc. I mean: how gauche of anyone to even bring up the fact that such a large part of the U.S. population lives so precariously in such sad circumstances. /s
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 05, @08:02PM
There are too many people, burning too much energy, contributing to man made global warming. This pandemic will reduce the number of humans polluting the earth, therefore the pandemic is a Good Thing™. Let the bodies fall where they may.
I am Saint Greta, and I approve of this message.