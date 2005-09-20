from the sore-loser dept.
Sorry, Amazon, Microsoft wins JEDI contract again upon re-evaluation:
After a monthslong[sic] investigation by the Pentagon, the Department of Defense said Friday that it's sticking with Microsoft for its $10 billion cloud computing contract. And Amazon is not happy.
As a quick refresher: Microsoft was originally awarded the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI, contract in October 2019 after facing off against other tech giants like IBM, Oracle, and Amazon in a fierce, yearslong[sic] bidding process. The contract would provide cloud computing services to the U.S. Army and is valued at as much as $10 billion for services rendered over a decade.
[...] The agency went on to say that this decision does not mean work will begin immediately since February's temporary injunction still stands, but it is "eager to begin" working with Microsoft to modernize the Pentagon's IT infrastructure.
In response, Amazon's cloud-computing arm, Amazon Web Services, tore into the DoD and Trump in a scathing post to its public sector blog, calling the government's investigation "nothing more than an attempt to validate a flawed, biased, and politically corrupted decision."
[...] You can read the statement in full here. TLDR: Amazon is royally pissed and the government can pry this contract from its cold, dead hands.
[...] In short, it appears the JEDI saga still isn't over so grab some popcorn and settle in, folks. This one's shaping up to be a doozy.
Previously:
(2020-02-16) Amazon Wins Court Injunction on Controversial JEDI Contract
(2020-01-15) Amazon Asks Court to Block US/Microsoft Contract Because of Trump Interference
(2019-12-10) Pentagon's $10BN Jedi Decision 'Risky for the Country and Democracy,' Says AWS CEO Jassy
(2019-11-16) Amazon To Contest Microsoft Scooping $10bn Jedi Contract
(2019-10-26) Pentagon Beams Down $10bn JEDI Contract to Microsoft: Windows Giant Beats Off Bezos
(2019-07-10) Amazon, Microsoft Wage War Over the Pentagon's "War Cloud"
(2019-01-27) Pentagon to Review Amazon Employee's Influence Over $10 Billion Government Contract
(2018-11-15) Oracle's JEDI Mind-Meld Doesn't Work on Uncle Sam's Auditors
Related Stories
Oracle's JEDI mind-meld doesn't work on Uncle Sam's auditors; These are not the govt droids you are looking for:
Oracle's bid to halt the Pentagon's JEDI $10bn winner-takes-all cloud IT contract has been turned down.
Uncle Sam's Government Accountability Office (GAO) issued a statement on Wednesday explaining that it would not be taking up Oracle's appeal of the US Department of Defense's stipulation that the entire JEDI technology platform be limited to a single supplier.
Considered one of the most lucrative and sought-after government contracts in recent memory, JEDI (Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure) will award the winning contractor a $10bn decade-long contract to overhaul the DoD's entire IT infrastructure.
Oracle filed complaints, but on Wednesday, the GAO concluded:
"GAO's decision concludes that the Defense Department's decision to pursue a single-award approach to obtain these cloud services is consistent with applicable statutes (and regulations) because the agency reasonably determined that a single-award approach is in the government's best interests for various reasons, including national security concerns, as the statute allows," the office said.
"GAO's decision also concludes that the Defense Department provided reasonable support for all of the solicitation provisions that Oracle contended exceeded the agency's needs. Finally, GAO's decision concludes that the allegations regarding conflicts of interest do not provide a basis for sustaining Oracle's protest."
[...] The decision does not mean the JEDI process is in the clear. IBM has filed a similar protest objecting to the contract's bidding and procurement process. The GAO says that it will be handling those filings separately, with a decision on the IBM appeal due to be delivered by January 18
Pentagon to Review Amazon Employee's Influence Over $10 Billion Government Contract :
The Pentagon is reviewing whether Amazon Web Services created a conflict of interest when it hired a former Defense Department employee who once claimed he was “leading the effort” to help the agency move its computing systems to the cloud, court records show.
Deap Ubhi had worked at AWS before joining the Defense Department and now is back at the company after less than two years — a career path that is now a point of contention in the competition for a $10 billion contract to build and manage much of the cloud computing services for the Pentagon.
[...] Amazon’s competitors argue that the procurement — known as the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI — is biased in favor of Amazon Web Services, an Amazon business unit that already holds a $600 million contract to run the CIA’s cloud infrastructure. (Jeffrey P. Bezos, Amazon’s founder, owns The Washington Post.)
Although the contract is not expected to be awarded until the spring, it has already been hit with legal challenges — none of which has been successful. Amazon rivals IBM and Oracle, which also are vying for the contract, filed challenges with the Government Accountability Office in an effort to force the Pentagon to award more than one contract.
Now, in a new lawsuit filed in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, Oracle alleges the Pentagon should more fully examine the role of Ubhi, who left Amazon and began working at the Defense Digital Service in August 2016. (The D.C.-based court hears monetary claims against the federal government.) While at the Defense Digital Service, he eventually worked on the JEDI contract.
Submitted via IRC for AndyTheAbsurd
Amazon, Microsoft wage war over the Pentagon's 'war cloud':
Amazon and Microsoft are battling it out over a $10 billion opportunity to build the U.S. military its first "war cloud" computing system. But Amazon's early hopes of a shock-and-awe victory may be slipping away.
Formally called the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure plan, or JEDI, the military's computing project would store and process vast amounts of classified data, allowing the Pentagon to use artificial intelligence to speed up its war planning and fighting capabilities. The Defense Department hopes to award the winner-take-all contract as soon as August. Oracle and IBM were eliminated at an earlier round of the contract competition.
But that's only if the project isn't derailed first. It faces a legal challenge by Oracle and growing congressional concerns about alleged Pentagon favoritism toward Amazon. Military officials hope to get started soon on what will be a decade-long business partnership they describe as vital to national security.
"This is not your grandfather's internet," said Daniel Goure, vice president of the Lexington Institute, a defense-oriented think tank. "You're talking about a cloud where you can go from the Pentagon literally to the soldier on the battlefield carrying classified information."
Amazon was considered an early favorite when the Pentagon began detailing its cloud needs in 2017, but its candidacy has been marred by an Oracle allegation that Amazon executives and the Pentagon have been overly cozy. Oracle has a final chance to make its case against Amazon - and the integrity of the government's bidding process - in a court hearing Wednesday.
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
Pentagon beams down $10bn JEDI contract to Microsoft: Windows giant beats off Bezos
Microsoft has been awarded the $10bn decade-long US Department of Defense JEDI IT supply contract that will see the nation's military switch to the cloud.
The Redmond giant's Azure platform will play host to the US armed forces in an attempt to overhaul and streamline the Pentagon's IT infrastructure under a single umbrella – or single point of failure, to put it another way. Microsoft share price rose on the news in after-hours trading.
"The National Defense Strategy dictates that we must improve the speed and effectiveness with which we develop and deploy modernized technical capabilities to our women and men in uniform," Dept of Defense (DoD) Chief Information Officer Dana Deasy said in announcing the award.
"The DoD Digital Modernization Strategy was created to support this imperative. This award is an important step in execution of the Digital Modernization Strategy."
The decision will no doubt come as a disappointment to Amazon Web Services (AWS), the presumed front-runner for the single-vendor deal since it was first announced.
Due to the massive requirements of the winner-takes-all contract, the security clearances required and the mandate that it go to a single provider, AWS and Microsoft were seen as the only two qualified candidates for the deal.
In awarding the contract to Microsoft, the Pentagon will avoid further allegations that it collaborated with AWS to stack the deck in its favor, a complaint which has dogged the process from its outset.
Amazon is headed for court to contest the surprise decision to hand Microsoft the $10bn US Department of Defense IT supply contract.
Jeff Bezos' retail-cum-cloud empire alleges that Microsoft won because of "political influence" and "unmistakable bias". The company has also accused the US defence department of failing to run a fair procurement contest for the 10-year single-supplier deal.
Amazon's cloud biz, AWS, was perceived for a long time as the frontrunner in the race to win the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) contract, ahead of Microsoft and Oracle. However, US president Donald Trump's long list of supposed enemies includes the Amazon CEO, mainly because he objects to coverage of the presidency by the Bezos-owned Washington Post.
The cloud giant has not yet filed papers in court, but has informed the US government and Microsoft of its intention to do so.
[...] Microsoft declined to comment.
One question still to be answered is: what will last longer and prove the most expensive? The 10-year, $10bn JEDI contract or the associated court action?
Why was Amazon heading to court to challenge the US Department of Defense's decision to award its $10bn winner-takes-all JEDI IT project to Microsoft rather than to, well, AWS?
“We’re in the middle of an act of litigation so there’s a limited amount I can say about it, but … we feel pretty strongly that it was not adjudicated fairly,” said Jassy. “If you do a truly objective and detailed apples to apples comparison of the platforms you don’t end up in the spot where that decision was made.
“Most of our customers tell us that we’re a couple of years ahead both with regard to functionality and maturity. I think we ended up with a situation where there was significant political interference.” Jassy claimed that having “a sitting president who’s willing to share openly his disdain for a company,” namely the Jeff Bezos-owned Amazon, makes it “really difficult for government agencies including the DoD to make an objective decision without fear of reprisal.”
Bezos also owns The Washington Post, which has drawn Trump's ire in the past, as well as Amazon.
Does Jassy have a point or is this just sour grapes?
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2020/01/amazon-asks-court-to-block-microsofts-10b-contract-with-us-defense-dept/:
Amazon is seeking a court order that would prevent Microsoft from doing work for the US Department of Defense under a contract that Amazon says was awarded improperly.
[...] Amazon alleges that the president "launched repeated public and behind-the-scenes attacks to steer the JEDI Contract away from AWS [Amazon Web Services] to harm his perceived political enemy—Jeffrey P. Bezos," the founder and CEO of Amazon and owner of The Washington Post.
Amazon and the US have agreed to an expedited briefing schedule, in part to consider a motion for a restraining order or preliminary injunction that Amazon intends to file. A joint status report filed in court yesterday by Amazon, the US government, and Microsoft described what's happening next in the case:
AWS intends to file a motion for temporary restraining order and/or preliminary injunction to prevent the issuance of substantive task orders under the contract, which the United States has previously advised AWS and the Court will begin on February 11, 2020, given the United States' consistent position that the services to be procured under the Contract are urgently needed in support of national security. The parties have agreed to an expedited briefing schedule on the issue of preliminary injunctive relief, and respectfully request that the Court expedite consideration of the issue, as described below.
[...] both the US and Microsoft "intend to file partial motions to dismiss" the case, the status report said.
[...] The status report also says that the US government "does not intend to file an answer to AWS's complaint." Instead, "the parties will file cross-motions for judgment on the administrative record."
[...] Trump "escalated his intervention, jettisoning any appearance of impartiality by making clear to DoD (and to the world) that he did not want AWS to get the JEDI Contract," the lawsuit said.
Is it wrong to root for Microsoft to win?
Amazon wins court injunction on controversial JEDI contract:
[...] Amazon late last year filed suit against the Trump administration over the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) cloud-computing contract. Amazon last month asked the court to grant a temporary injunction halting any JEDI work while the case is pending, and today Judge Patricia Campbell-Smith agreed. Although the existence of the injunction is public, documents relating to the matter are presently sealed.
The JEDI contract is a $10 billion agreement to build a cloud computing and storage platform for use by the entire Department of Defense. Several firms were in the running for the deal, including Oracle and IBM. in April, the DoD dropped the list of finalist candidates to two: Amazon's AWS and Microsoft's Azure. AWS was widely expected to seal the deal, and so industry-watchers were surprised when in October Microsoft nabbed the contract instead.
Amazon filed suit a month later. The company argued that it didn't just lose the contract for ordinary reasons of cost or capability but was instead sabotaged for political reasons. Microsoft's win flowed from "improper pressure from President Donald J. Trump, who launched repeated public and behind-the-scenes attacks to steer the JEDI Contract away from AWS to harm his perceived political enemy—Jeffrey P. Bezos," the lawsuit argued. (Bezos is the founder of Amazon and CEO as well as owner of The Washington Post.)
Previously:
- Pentagon's $10BN Jedi Decision 'Risky for the Country and Democracy,' Says AWS CEO Jassy
- Pentagon Beams Down $10bn JEDI Contract to Microsoft: Windows Giant Beats Off Bezos
- Amazon, Microsoft Wage War Over the Pentagon's "War Cloud"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 06, @12:21AM
He has to dump the Post..
On the other hand, a contract with Trump is very risky business. Better demand the cash up front