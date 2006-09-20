As reported by https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/36016/the-potentially-revolutionary-celera-500l-officially-breaks-cover a possible competitor for the private business jet is now being test flown. It's a pusher-prop plane, but it looks strange due to laminar flow fuselage and very high-aspect-ratio (long, skinny) wings. A high efficiency turbo-diesel engine gives claimed cruise speed of 450 miles/hour (700+kph) at 18-25 miles per US gallon, compare to 2-3 mpg for typical business jets. With this high fuel efficiency, range is 4500 miles and operating costs are projected to be less than 20% of typical small jet. The prototype seats six, similar to other small business aircraft.

Company site at https://www.ottoaviation.com/ says:

Otto Aviation's goal is to create a private aircraft that allows for direct flights between any city pair in the U.S. at speeds and cost comparable to commercial air travel. This takes a complete reinvention of how we fly and an unprecedented look at what private aviation can be.

Think about this, if they succeed, it will undercut the large commercial aircraft companies (which make the equivalent of buses) with the option for a small group to fly privately for about the same cost (like a minivan).

Your AC submitter had the chance to fly private a few times in the past, it is a completely different experience than commercial flight. Starting with free parking at the general aviation terminal we then had a short chat with the receptionist and the pilots. Within 10 minutes we were on the plane and taxiing out for take-off. Not a hint of security and no lines in sight. When we landed at a small airport near our final destination, the rental car was waiting about 50 feet away.

On the flip side, Otto are developing a new airframe and a new engine at the same time--something that, historically, has gone wrong many times in the past.