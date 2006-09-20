from the over-here dept.
Could a tree help find a decaying corpse nearby?:
Since 1980, the University of Tennessee's Forensic Anthropology Center has plumbed the depths of the most macabre of sciences: the decomposition of human bodies. Known colloquially as the Body Farm, here scientists examine how donated cadavers decay, like how the microbiomes inside us go haywire after death. That microbial activity leads to bloat, and—eventually—a body will puncture. Out flows a rank fluid of nutrients, especially nitrogen, for plants on the Body Farm to subsume.
That gave a group of University of Tennessee, Knoxville researchers an idea: what if that blast of nutrients actually changes the color and reflectance of a tree's leaves? And, if so, what if law enforcement authorities could use a drone to scan a forest, looking for these changes to find deceased missing people? Today in the journal Trends in Plant Science, researchers are formally floating the idea—which, to be clear, is still theoretical. The researchers are just beginning to study how a plant's phenotype—its physical characteristics—might change if a human body is composing nearby. "What we're proposing is to use plants as indicators of human decomposition, to hopefully be able to use individual trees within the forest to help pinpoint where someone has died, to help in body recovery," says UT Knoxville plant biologist Neal Stewart, coauthor on the new paper.
Also At ScienceDaily
Journal Reference:
Holly Brabazon, Jennifer M. DeBruyn, Scott C. Lenaghan, et al. Plants to Remotely Detect Human Decomposition? Trends in Plant Science, 2020; DOI: 10.1016/j.tplants.2020.07.013
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 06, @07:51PM
Dead people are losers!
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Sunday September 06, @07:57PM
What if you got plants to regrow body parts, instead [comixology.com]?
Disclaimer: same artist from Chew [comixology.com], winner of the 2010 Best New Series Eisner award [comic-con.org] and a personal favorite, so I beg your indulgence for the undisguised shilling.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Sunday September 06, @08:12PM
Sounds feasible, it might just take quite some time for the trees to grow. Interesting that they hope there will be a difference between a human and a mammal corpse in colour, possibly. Nutrients will be nutrients tho so there might be a lot of false positives. What about animals that are really close to humans such as pigs? Not to mention a lot of old cities and places that might once upon a time have been the scene of a battle, graveyard or just someplace they where not to particular about where they put their corpses. It's not an uncommon find when building to find remnants of the old and dead. Builders hate it and the archeologists seem to love it.
Do trees that re-grow on battlefields have different colours? After all that is usually one giant deposit of nutrients? Sure all the vegetation might have been blown away but eventually things will regrow.
So all the future serial killers are then going to go back to eating their victims or stuffing them in barrels? Instead of plopping them down in the forests.