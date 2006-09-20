from the a-straight-walk-in-a-3-dimensional-park dept.
Mathematicians Report New Discovery About the Dodecahedron:
Even though mathematicians have spent over 2,000 years dissecting the structure of the five Platonic solids—the tetrahedron, cube, octahedron, icosahedron, and dodecahedron—there's still a lot we don't know about them.
Now a trio of mathematicians has resolved one of the most basic questions about the dodecahedron.
Suppose you stand at one of the corners of a Platonic solid. Is there some straight path you could take that would eventually return you to your starting point without passing through any of the other corners? For the four Platonic solids built out of squares or equilateral triangles—the cube, tetrahedron, octahedron, and icosahedron—mathematicians recentlyfigured out that the answer is no. Any straight path starting from a corner will either hit another corner or wind around forever without returning home. But with the dodecahedron, which is formed from 12 pentagons, mathematicians didn't know what to expect.
Now Jayadev Athreya, David Aulicino and Patrick Hooper have shown that an infinite number of such paths do in fact exist on the dodecahedron. Their paper, published in May in Experimental Mathematics, shows that these paths can be divided into 31 natural families.
The solution required modern techniques and computer algorithms. "Twenty years ago, [this question] was absolutely out of reach; 10 years ago it would require an enormous effort of writing all necessary software, so only now all the factors came together," wrote , of the Institute of Mathematics of Jussieu in Paris, in an email.
The project began in 2016 when Athreya, of the University of Washington, and Aulicino, of Brooklyn College, started playing with a collection of card-stock cutouts that fold up into the Platonic solids. As they built the different solids, it occurred to Aulicino that a body of recent research on flat geometry might be just what they'd need to understand straight paths on the dodecahedron. "We were literally putting these things together," Athreya said. "So it was kind of idle exploration meets an opportunity."
Together with Hooper, of the City College of New York, the researchers figured out how to classify all the straight paths from one corner back to itself that avoid other corners.
Their analysis is "an elegant solution," said Howard Masur of the University of Chicago. "It's one of these things where I can say, without any hesitation, 'Goodness, oh, I wish I had done that!'"
YouTube videos: A New Discovery about Dodecahedrons and Yellow Brick Road and Dodecahedron (extra) - Numberphile.
