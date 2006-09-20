The Debian Academy team aims to define and run an official Debian E-Learning platform to create courses about Debian Development topics to learn how to help as contributor, maintainer or developer in a social or in a technical way directly to the Debian Project.

To have a full own and official Debian E-Learning platform for the Debian Project to create courses about getting involved directly in the Debian Community, to teach about how to help in the development of Debian in different teams and activities like Debian Packaging, Debian tools used for communication in the community (IRC, Mailing Lists), Reproducible Builds, Translations, Video Team, Salsa GitLab, Web, Publicity, Debian Live, Infrastructure and any Debian Development topic related, taking advantage of some existent E-Learning Free Software projects to attract and facilitate to current Debian users interested about to be Debian collaborators and developers with something more than written documentation, using video explanations, creating structured and updated courses about some specific topic, having an index by field, virtual environments to work, examples, exercises and interaction with the instructors, who could be Debian users, collaborators, maintainers or developers who enjoy to teach to others.