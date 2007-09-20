from the just-print-more dept.
FCC estimates it'll cost carriers $1.8 billion to replace Huawei, ZTE hardware:
Removing and replacing ZTE and Huawei equipment in US networks could cost carriers over $1.8 billion, according to estimates they gave to the Federal Communications Commission. Most of that (over $1.6 billion) could be eligible for reimbursement. However, Congress has yet to appropriate such funds, which could leave small carriers on the hook for hefty bills.
In June, the FCC deemed ZTE and Huawei to be national security threats. The FCC has blocked carriers from using money they receive from the Universal Service Fund to buy or maintain equipment from the Chinese companies. The USF is supposed to subsidize coverage in underserved (i.e. rural) areas.
[...] However, it might be prohibitively expensive for them to tear all of that out and install equipment and services from other suppliers.
[...] Congress has yet to appropriate the reimbursement funds, however, and FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has urged it to do so.
[...] Meanwhile, in May, Trump extended an executive order that effectively bans American companies from buying and using equipment from the Huawei and ZTE. That order now runs through May 2021.
Or wait until after the election?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 08, @02:18AM
FCC is speaking on behalf of the Telcos - "give us taypayers money."
Imma stay alive till 2050, just to see how MAGA* works out. It would be like witnessing in real time how Rome fucked itself over.
*Trump is a symptom, not the cause.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday September 08, @02:24AM (1 child)
You know, in case somebody else takes over. What are the bookies saying?
But 1.8 billion? For these people? Please, they lose that much a week in Vegas
Trump v. Biden! Don't look at me! REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday September 08, @02:33AM
That may be. But you have to admire the state's ability to decide stuff and let others foot the bill.
I mean, I'd understand if the FCC said "Okay, from now on, no more Huawei equipment". Telcos can make plans for alternative equipment to be installed in future installations. But if the FCC says "Rip out and replace your existing Huawei hardware", they should jolly well pay for it. Not all telcos as enormous companies loaded with cash...
Also, if you look at the FCC's document [fcc.gov] that justifies their classification of Huawei as a national security threat, they cite a lot of possible things the Chinese PRC could order Huawei to do to harm the US. Valid concerns for sure. But actual facts? Technical findings that existing Huawei equipment is compromised and may be turned into nefarious devices at the flip of a switch? Nothing. Zilch. If I managed a telco and I was asked to rip out my Huawei routers, I'd ask the FCC to prove that my routers are dangerous.
(Score: 2) by Zinnia Zirconium on Tuesday September 08, @02:37AM
All the batteries are swollen in all my ZTE devices so the battery compartments don't close anymore. It'd be funny if I could say ZTE equipment replaces itself! except the devices still work and disposing of functioning equipment would be wasteful.