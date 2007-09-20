from the ecar-b-que dept.
How dangerous are burning electric cars?:
There' s a loud bang, and then it starts: A battery module of an electric car is on fire in the Hagerbach test tunnel. A video of the test impressively shows the energy stored in such batteries: Meter-long flames hiss through the room and produce enormous amounts of thick, black soot. The visibility in the previously brightly lit tunnel section quickly approaches zero. After a few minutes, the battery module is completely burnt out. Ash and soot have spread throughout the room.
The trial, which was funded by the Swiss Federal Roads Office (FEDRO) and in which several Empa researchers participated, took place in December 2019. The results have just been published.
[...] With the support of battery researcher Marcel Held and corrosion specialist Martin Tuchschmid from Empa, Mellert developed three test scenarios. Experts from the Hagerbach AG test tunnel and the French Centre d'études des tunnels (CETU) in Bron were also involved. "We installed test surfaces in the fire tunnel on which the soot settled," explains Martin Tuchschmid, corrosion and fire damage specialist at Empa. "After the test, the surfaces were chemically analyzed and also stored in special rooms for several months to detect possible corrosion damage."
- Scenario 1: Fire in an enclosed space
- Scenario 2: Fire in a room with sprinkler system
- Scenario 3: Fire in a tunnel with ventilation
[...] The results of the test were published in a final report in August 2020. Project leader Mellert reassures: In terms of heat development a burning electric car is not more hazardous than a burning car with a conventional drive.
How impervious are you to fire? :-)
I'm somewhat impervious to fire, in that, I can run through a wall of fire and suffer no damage. The tests, however, weren't designed to determine how dangerous the fire is. The tests were designed to determine the smoke hazards in regards to infrastructure. The results of the tests reinforce the idea that smoke inhalation is, generally speaking, a greater hazard to humans, than the fire itself. Just one big gulp of breath, at the wrong moment, can and will incapacitate you, at which time you are trapped in that hot poisonous atmosphere.
There's a reason that most fire deaths are attributed to smoke inhalation.
They do have some incentive to know, a fair amount of mountain tunnels around in the Switzerland-France-Italy area. While it was 20ish years ago now the Mont Blanc tunnel fire/inferno is still probably somewhat fresh in mind. Electric cars was not a thing back then so it is prudent to be prepared.