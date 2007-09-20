Rameez Anwar's phone had serious problems. The device, paid for by the federally funded Lifeline program for low-income people, was overrun with pop-up ads that made it unusable. Despite multiple factory resets, the problem wouldn't go away.

"As soon as it detected internet," Anwar said, "it started doing the pop-ups."

[...] Anwar, who says he's tinkered with computers since childhood, suspected the phone had come with malware installed. So he sent it to Nathan Collier, a researcher at Malwarebytes.

Collier confirmed Anwar's hunch: The phone's settings and update apps contained code that allowed them to load malicious apps known as adware. The adware displayed ads that covered users' screens, no matter what they were doing on their phones.

[...] Evidence suggests pre-installed malware plagues inexpensive phones around the world. Earlier this year, Collier found pre-installed malware, a broad range of disruptive or dangerous apps, on a phone made by Unimax and distributed by the Lifeline program. Collier says he frequently sees similar malware on cheap phones outside the Lifeline program. A BuzzFeed investigation found inexpensive phones popular in African countries had similar problems.