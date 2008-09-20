from the say-it-isn't-so dept.
Amazon's top UK reviewers appear to profit from fake 5-star posts:
Amazon is investigating the most prolific reviewers on its UK website after a Financial Times investigation found evidence that they were profiting from posting thousands of five-star ratings.
Justin Fryer, the number one-ranked reviewer on Amazon.co.uk, reviewed £15,000 worth of products in August alone, from smartphones to electric scooters to gym equipment, giving his five-star approval on average once every four hours.
[...] Overwhelmingly, those products were from little-known Chinese brands, who often offer to send reviewers products for free in return for positive posts. Mr. Fryer then appears to have sold many of the goods on eBay, making nearly £20,000 since June.
When contacted by the FT, Mr. Fryer denied posting paid-for reviews—before deleting his review history from Amazon's website. Mr. Fryer said the eBay listings, which described products as "unused" and "unopened," were for duplicates.
At least two other top 10-ranked Amazon UK reviewers removed their history after Mr. Fryer. Another prominent reviewer, outside of the top 10, removed his name and reviews and changed his profile picture to display the words "please go away."
[...] "The scale of this fraud is amazing," said Saoud Khalifah, Fakespot's chief executive. "And Amazon UK has a much higher percentage of fake reviews than the other platforms."
[...] Since February, Mr. Fryer's reviews from China-based brands have included three gazebos, more than a dozen vacuum cleaners, and 10 laptops—as well as everything from dolls houses to selfie lights to a "fat removal" machine.
His contributions typically contained a video of the product taken out of its packaging but delicately handled, with comments mostly about the exterior features and the quality of the box it came in. Many of the same products were then listed as "unopened" and "unused" on an eBay account registered under Mr. Fryer's name and address.
[...] When contacted this week, Mr. Fryer said the items on his eBay listings were duplicates, and that the accusation he was receiving free products in return for positive reviews was "false." He said he had paid for the "large majority" of goods, but could not say how much he had spent "off the top of his head."
"I have relationships with and I know some of the sellers," he said. "My partner's Chinese and I know a lot of the businesses over there . . . and I just review."
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday September 08, @01:37PM
Isn't it kind of naive to assume that all the reviews, by common folk/users or professionals, are going to be honest? It's still very subjective. It's not like any of them are neutral in anyway.