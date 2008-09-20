NASA Discovered a Faster, Cheaper Way of Getting to The Moon... And Patented It:
The Moon is both seductively close to Earth and cosmically far away: Decades after the end of the space race, it remains extraordinarily expensive and difficult to actually get there.
The journey just got a bit easier, however, thanks to a freshly published NASA invention.
The agency's patent doesn't cover a new piece of equipment or lines of code, but a trajectory – a route designed to save a lunar-bound mission time, fuel, and money, and boost its scientific value.
On June 30, the US Patent and Trademark Office granted and published NASA's patent for a series of orbital manoeuvres, which Business Insider first learned about via a tweet by a lawyer named Jeff Steck.
The technique isn't meant for large spaceships that carry astronauts or rovers, but for smaller, more tightly budgeted missions tasked with doing meaningful science.
[...] By taking time to swing around the Earth, for instance, a spacecraft can steal some of the planet's momentum and slingshot out to the Moon in a series of long orbits that cost it little to no fuel.
Fuel remains necessary to correct orbits and manoeuvre through space, but every ounce a spacecraft carries is mass that an engineer can't dedicate toward other components, including scientific instruments.
[...] [The new trajectory] enlists the help of Earth and the Moon's gravity to speed up and slow down Dapper [Dark Ages Polarimeter Pathfinder] at the right moments, cutting down on the amount of propellant required.
NASA says this new spin on the gravity assist keeps the flight time to about 2 1/2 months, whereas similar options can take six months.
The trajectory also comes with numerous options to slip a spacecraft into an orbit of any angle around the Moon, at practically any time. And it avoids a zone of radiation around Earth called the Van Allen belts, which can damage sensitive electronics.
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Tuesday September 08, @05:33PM (3 children)
The USPTO has no jurisdiction in space, so suck it!
Also, gravity boost is NOT new.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Tuesday September 08, @05:46PM
What do you think the space force was for?
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday September 08, @05:48PM
Apple got a design patent on rounded corner rectangles. And bouncy scrolling.
(Score: 1) by fakefuck39 on Tuesday September 08, @06:08PM
It didn't patent using gravity Sherlock. It calculated the route. You are free to calculate your own route, and even use that route if you come up with it independently. You can also ask NASA to use their route for your private spaceflight, and they'll let you for free. What you can't do now is use taxpayer-funded research into the best route, make a slight modification to it, patent that, and sue NASA for using their own route. Something greedy companies do all the time.
The patent office indeed has no jurisdiction in space, so if you sue space people in space court for using NASA's route with your light modification, you would win damages.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday September 08, @05:40PM (2 children)
NASA should just do space in 'Science' mode and just strap a pile of those massive solid fuel rockets to a capsule and science add-on.
Sheesh, like this is rocket science.... pffft...
(Score: 3, Insightful) by barbara hudson on Tuesday September 08, @05:46PM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Tuesday September 08, @05:48PM
GP wooshed you so hard, the joke smacked into eeloo at 5,000 m/s
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday September 08, @05:55PM (1 child)
A real question is: if anyone who needed to solve this problem, put pencil to paper, so to speak, and did the calculations, would they have come up with this result? Isn't it a matter of physical principles of the universe?
Also, was it simply an idea whose time had come? Like Amazon's 1-click patent to purchase an item at an online store. If Amazon hadn't done it, at that time, it was believed that someone would have done something like this. It was an idea that could naturally occur to anyone wanting to solve that same problem of how to make it easier to impulse buy an item.
I believe that like most patents, NASA's patent will be a drag upon innovation.
(Score: 1) by fakefuck39 on Tuesday September 08, @06:13PM
NASA's patent does not prevent innovation or anyone using that route. It does prevent another company making a small change to this taxpayer funded research and patenting that, then suing their competition.
You are not patenting physical principles of the universe. This isn't a patent on gravity. You are patenting how you use them for this task. Making a new drug is also physical principles. Using it for big-dick time and the process of making it are what you're patenting.
(Score: 2) by tizan on Tuesday September 08, @06:05PM
Celestial mechanics is well known...different routes are just simulation of different possibilities...as there is no private property out thereany route should be open. Its not like on earth where one has to fly over the airspace of some country.