from the not-such-a-wet-idea dept.
Camcopter S-100 helicopter drone makes world-first oil rig delivery:
Aviation history was made off the coast of Norway recently as a Camcopter S-100 drone rotorcraft delivered a 3D-printed part to an oil rig after a 100-km (55-nm, 62-mi) flight over the North Sea, potentially opening up a path towards safer, cheaper and lower-emissions servicing of these massive off-shore operations.
The array of North and Norwegian Sea oil platforms built mainly by Britain and Norway are among the most impressive engineering projects of the late 20th century. A vital part of the world's energy economy, they are also very hazardous to operate, having to endure some of the worst weather and sea conditions on Earth.
To service these platforms, the oil companies operate the world's largest fleet of heavy Instrument Flight Rules (IFR) helicopters. These carry two million passengers a year and some of these machines were built especially for North Sea work. Each of these trips is very expensive and dangerous, which is why the least popular part of employee training is suiting up in survival suits and being subject to a simulated helicopter crash in a tank of ice-cold water.
It's a small wonder, then, that the oil companies are taking a hard look at unmanned rotorcraft to take over some of the cargo flights and other missions. According to Nordic Unmanned, the use of drones is not only safer but reduces carbon dioxide emissions by 55 times and lowers operating costs.
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Tuesday September 08, @07:29PM (2 children)
Hey stupid, it's cheaper to just have a 3d printer on the oil rig. You don't have to wait for good weather, worry about ice accumulation, etc.
Moderation? Don't need to - people i disagree with already think I downmod them.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday September 08, @07:44PM
Sounds good in theory. Of course, you still have to ferry supplies for the printer out to the platform, right? And, I can't help wondering how well a printer is going to work in an oil platform environment. Maybe we should mount a 3D printer on a nice 3 dimensional gimbal system ashore first, and subject the printer to more-or-less random gravitational forces during printing operations. I also suspect that printers will work most reliably in nice clean rooms, as opposed to industrial settings.
I'll hazard a guess that the printers are a few generations away from being ready to deploy aboard off shore platforms.
“Win or lose, I’m going to go down fighting,” Mr. Biden said.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 08, @07:47PM
I doubt it's your home 3d printer. This is probably industrial laser-solder printer, which is rare and expensive to maintain, and likely not used often enough to have one on-hand at every ring. On top of that, the engineers likely need to be on hand to monitor and adjust the printing process. So one 3d printer lab can serve several platforms, and you can keep the engineers on-shore.