Amazon has deleted two job listings posted to its corporate employment website detailing "intelligence analyst" roles that involved, among other duties, monitoring "labor organizing threats" within the company. The listings, which were posted days ago, first began circulating on Twitter earlier today, before Amazon removed them in response to widespread outcry on social media.

The company now claims the listings were not accurate representations of the roles, according to CNBC. "The job post was not an accurate description of the role — it was made in error and has since been corrected," an Amazon representative said in a statement, although Amazon does not appear to be offering any information as to how the listings were inaccurate.