Amazon deletes job listings detailing effort to monitor 'labor organizing threats':
Amazon has deleted two job listings posted to its corporate employment website detailing "intelligence analyst" roles that involved, among other duties, monitoring "labor organizing threats" within the company. The listings, which were posted days ago, first began circulating on Twitter earlier today, before Amazon removed them in response to widespread outcry on social media.
The company now claims the listings were not accurate representations of the roles, according to CNBC. "The job post was not an accurate description of the role — it was made in error and has since been corrected," an Amazon representative said in a statement, although Amazon does not appear to be offering any information as to how the listings were inaccurate.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday September 08, @08:56AM (1 child)
Why wasn't the labor department all over this, the moment it came to light? Union busters are illegal, and have been for about 100 years.
(Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Tuesday September 08, @09:10AM
Because Amazon said it is not true.