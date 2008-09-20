China's secretive 'space plane' makes successful return to Earth:
China's "reusable experimental spacecraft" has successfully returned to Earth after spending two days in low-Earth orbit. The secretive mission released an unknown object during its time in space and marks an "important breakthrough" in the country's reusable spacecraft research program, according to Chinese state-run Xinhua media outlet.
The spacecraft launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Friday, atop a Long March 2F rocket. It is believed to be a space plane similar to the US Air Force X-37B but no images of the launch or return have been released. The veil of secrecy have led some space-watchers to suggest it could be a military space plane.
China Launches Experimental Reusable Space Plane
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 09, @04:57AM
Gentleman! We cannot allow a military space plane gap!
[to the Russians: "What is the point of a Doomsday Machine, if you don't tell anyone about it?"]