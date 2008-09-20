Google's Taking on Robocallers With a New Kind of Caller ID:
The rise of text-based messaging has caused the public to treat every voice call as potential spam, and the robocall industry has responded by increasing its attempts to get us on the line. It’s an untenable arms race that arguably makes our devices less useful. On Tuesday, Google announced a new program that seeks to rectify the situation by offering a verification service for companies that you might actually want to hear from.
Verified Calls is a pretty simple program that’ll require broad corporate buy-in to be successful. Any legitimate party that’s approved for the program will be able to submit the phone number of the customer they are contacting along with a reason for the call. Google will then use the Google Phone App on Android devices to display the name of the company that’s calling along with a verified check, brand logo, and the reason for the call, such as “potential fraud on Chase Bank account.”
[...] Any company that wants to join Verified Calls will need to submit an application to become a partner or work with one of the existing partners to sign up.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 09, @06:36AM (1 child)
It starts out as a pretty decent idea of positively identifying the entity. Back in the day you needed to see them in person, or send a legal proxy to prove they were who they said they were. Then as more and more entities wanted certs, it became untenable and third parties became involved. But as more and more entities wanted certs coupled with the third party desire to cut costs and/or "streamline" the process of verification, it has largely became useless where Joe Blow (not his real name, of course), can get "trusted" certs for is web site.
Any reason this won't just go down a similar path, where after a couple of few years the scammers end up with a not-too-hard path to register fake accounts in the system?
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Wednesday September 09, @06:47AM
I can think of one reason why this won't be like that: unless I'm missing something, this program looks like it'll be run entirely by Google, not a bunch of crappy companies that are happy to make a few bucks selling certs to anybody and everybody. As you said, third parties got involved in certs, and it all went downhill from there. As long as Google doesn't let shitty 3rd-party companies get to verify spammers as "Verified Calls", then this shouldn't be a problem.
However, you're probably saying, "eventually there will be too many entities for Google to handle it all, and they'll be forced to let 3rd parties get involved". Maybe. But hopefully Google will do a better job policing things if this happens, perhaps by threatening to suddenly revoke those 3rd parties' certification of calls if they get too many complaints about spammers getting verified. This seems like a simple way of handling it to me. I think the reason we didn't get this with SSL certs is because the top-level entities that controlled that were incompetent governmental or worse, ultra-governmental (not part of any one government, like UN agencies), rather than a big tech company that's heavily involved with smartphones, makes the most popular OS for smartphones, and has an obvious financial interest in wanting people to be happy with their smartphones (and would want people to choose a phone with their OS over the competing phone/OS which doesn't have this nice feature). Exactly what motivation do the political entities in control of SSL certification have to make sure scammers don't get certs?
(Score: 2) by bmimatt on Wednesday September 09, @06:39AM (1 child)
Thanks, but no thanks. Please keep the Panopticon confined to your wet dreams you guys.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Wednesday September 09, @06:49AM
Hey, if you like getting calls every day about your car's extended warranty, then more power to you.
(Score: 2) by Mykl on Wednesday September 09, @06:47AM
The lack of care that Telcos have for their customers is truly breathtaking. We can't expect them to opt-in to a service that helps their customers - it will have to be forced upon them at (figurative) gunpoint.