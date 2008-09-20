The rise of text-based messaging has caused the public to treat every voice call as potential spam, and the robocall industry has responded by increasing its attempts to get us on the line. It’s an untenable arms race that arguably makes our devices less useful. On Tuesday, Google announced a new program that seeks to rectify the situation by offering a verification service for companies that you might actually want to hear from.

Verified Calls is a pretty simple program that’ll require broad corporate buy-in to be successful. Any legitimate party that’s approved for the program will be able to submit the phone number of the customer they are contacting along with a reason for the call. Google will then use the Google Phone App on Android devices to display the name of the company that’s calling along with a verified check, brand logo, and the reason for the call, such as “potential fraud on Chase Bank account.”

[...] Any company that wants to join Verified Calls will need to submit an application to become a partner or work with one of the existing partners to sign up.