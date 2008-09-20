Stories
Gen Z Not Ready to Eat Lab-Grown Meat

posted by martyb on Wednesday September 09, @08:35AM
from the cultured-meat-is...gauche? dept.
Phoenix666 writes:

ScienceDaily:

Gen Z are the new kids on the block. As a cohort of 5 million people born between 1995-2015 encompassing 20 percent of the Australian population and 2 billion people globally -- they're consumers to be reckoned with.

New research by the University of Sydney and Curtin University to published on 8 September in Frontiers in Nutrition, found that, despite having a great concern for the environment and animal welfare, 72 percent of Generation Z were not ready to accept cultured meat -- defined in the survey as a lab-grown meat alternative produced by in-vitro cell cultures of animal cells, instead of from slaughtered animals.

However, despite their lack of enthusiasm for the new meat alternative, 41 percent believed it could be a viable nutritional source because of the need to transition to more sustainable food options and improve animal welfare.

9 percent rejected cultured meat but accepted eating insects.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday September 09, @09:31AM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday September 09, @09:31AM (#1048179) Homepage Journal

    NO ONE is ready to slice a bit off of some blob of goo in a lab, and eat it. FFS, they didn't even eat Frankenstein's monster way back in the early 1800's!

    “Win or lose, I’m going to go down fighting,” Mr. Biden said.
