Formerly Visual Studio Online, Visual Studio Codespaces brought forth Azure-powered development environments, with either a browser-based version of Visual Studio Code or its desktop equivalent. A private preview using the full-fat Visual Studio IDE was also made available.

GitHub Codespaces popped out shortly after, looking suspiciously similar to its Visual Studio-branded sibling. Linux lurks under the hood of both, although the Visual Studio incarnation required hooking up to an Azure subscription the alternative enjoyed a GitHub-native experience.

[...] The solution, according to Microsoft, is a "consolidation" of Visual Studio Codespaces into GitHub Codespaces. And so cometh the Microsoft axeman.

Developers have until 17 February 2021 to shift off the Azure incarnation and into the loving embrace of GitHub Codespaces. At that point the Visual Studio Codespaces portal will be retired and "all plans and codespaces remaining in the service will be deleted," according to Microsoft.