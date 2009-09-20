Stories
LIDAR Is Becoming a Real Business

posted by martyb on Wednesday September 09, @05:13PM
from the looking-all-around dept.
Techonomics

Phoenix666 writes:

ArsTechnica:

For years, the lidar business has had a lot of hype but not a lot of hard numbers. Dozens of lidar startups have touted their impressive technology, but until recently it wasn't clear who, if anyone, was actually gaining traction with customers.

That's starting to change. This summer, three leading lidar makers have done major fundraising rounds that included releasing public data on their financial performance.

The latest lidar maker to release financial data is Ouster, which announced a $42 million fundraising round in a Tuesday blog post. That blog post also revealed a striking statistic: the company says it now has 800 customers.

LIDAR has been responsible for innovation in industries from architecture to archaeology.

