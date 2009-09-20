from the $$$ dept.
BBC:
A Facebook engineer has quit the firm, saying they "can no longer stomach" being part of an organisation "profiting off hate".
Ashok Chandwaney is the latest employee to go public with concerns about how the company deals with hate speech.
The engineer added it was "choosing to be on the wrong side of history".
Facebook responded by saying it had removed millions of hate-related posts. Another of its ex-engineers has also come to its defence.
The thrust of the post by Ashok Chandwaney - who uses "they" and "them" as personal pronouns - is that Facebook moves quickly to solve certain problems, but when it comes to dealing with hate speech, it is more interested in PR than implementing real change.
Can [or should] Facebook successfully purge its platform of speech it considers harmful?
(Score: 3, Touché) by GlennC on Wednesday September 09, @11:44PM (3 children)
I refer you to my signature...
Sorry folks...the world is bigger and more varied than you want it to be. Deal with it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 10, @12:00AM (2 children)
Maybe FB could add a (user?) moderation system, -1 = raving radical or reactionary hate :: +5 = milquetoast.
And force their users to pick their browsing level each time they log in, so they know what they are getting into.
If the haters saw the voting, they might soon realize what a minority they are in.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday September 10, @12:07AM (1 child)
We already know the line they'll use to excuse, Facebook is "profiting off hate". People can change, but not over something this slight.
(Score: 2, Disagree) by barbara hudson on Thursday September 10, @12:09AM
Moderation? Don't need to - people i disagree with already think I downmod them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 09, @11:52PM
Good riddance, but that's only one less censorious twit at the company.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by mcgrew on Wednesday September 09, @11:59PM (2 children)
I see all sorts of vile "humor" that isn't funny and slanders public servants, much of it blatantly racist, anti-semetic, anti-muslim, and anti anything that isn't white supremacist. Facebook does absolutely nothing while folks complain about being in "Facebook jail". I see the ultra-white wing radicals (that was a typo but I like it so I'm leaving it in) complaining about censorship. Well, they can either buy their own website (mcgrew.info only costs me fifteen bucks a year) or stop bitching.
I'd leave Facebook completely but I want people to know about and read my books.
Free Martian whores! [mcgrewbooks.com]
(Score: 2, Funny) by khallow on Thursday September 10, @12:08AM (1 child)
You say that like it's a bad thing.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday September 10, @12:14AM
It's pretty miserable to put up with. Certainly among the multitudinous reasons I'll never visit facebook.
I don't want a law, but I don't want to be part of any community that puts up with it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 10, @12:00AM
The obvious goal of making a whole imbalance and digging back the caste of elevated publishers and peasant readers was to control information and revive 18th century publishing methods in which the artificial scarcity is a censorship mechanism. This was the objective when distributed/federalized webpages mechanism was hard to censor.
Making information extremely difficult and expensive to publish decreases its quality in the long run. That was with early publishing and this is now.
So this would certainly polarize people and make fighting "clans".
And this is the goal of any advertisement campaign.
So how do they imagine purging off "profiting on hate"? Society cannot be reversed, knowledge sells worse than sensationalism.
So OK, they would censor new words. Like these "Blacklists" or "master/slave". Without proud campaigns, profits generated by people who are offended by these words are at risk. Still millions of people are ridiculed and ostracized because they do not look as media shows. And they would buy more when discriminated so... all the hate they are fighting with is OK.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 10, @12:04AM
No way I'm going to refer to some guy in the plural. Unless he weighs 300 lbs.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 10, @12:05AM (6 children)
No one wants censorship, but social media is a social hate machine. There are absolutely no constructive debates on social networks. It's a social game mostly for the sake of potential spectators to whom the participants try to make opposing viewpoints seem more absurd than their own. It's a ridiculous game of identity construction and I can only guess that it is extremely stressful for those who participate. We'd be much better off sending our pictures of food and cats to our friends and family as e-mail attachments.
(Score: 2, Flamebait) by barbara hudson on Thursday September 10, @12:15AM (3 children)
Sounds like soylentnews.org to me. This site is certainly not focused on tech.
Just saying.
Moderation? Don't need to - people i disagree with already think I downmod them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 10, @12:23AM
You've done your best to bring in more negativity, *hudson.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Thursday September 10, @12:25AM (1 child)
I'm trying to figure out why, though, since in this case there's no ad revenue to contend over.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Thursday September 10, @12:43AM
If you had to spend years working in the tech industry with other coders your question would be rhetorical.
Misogyny was expected. So was sexism. High percentage of people who were unable to have a normal conversation that doesn't revolve around work or computers (think guys with arrested development). Sharing porn. Pretty much like any business with a highly unbalanced ratio of men to women.
Sad, really. But the field attracts people who prefer interacting with machines over people. Probably an underlying social anxiety of some sort.
Moderation? Don't need to - people i disagree with already think I downmod them.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday September 10, @12:19AM
And god knows their algorithms are almost certainly designed to feed the argumentative of us more awful shit to "increase engagement" or whatever bullshit drives the most pictures of brands at our eyeballs.
The only good thing to come out of "web 2.0" was wikipedia. The rest of it was pure hell that we imprison ourselves in.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Thursday September 10, @12:30AM
We'd be much better off sending our pictures of food and cats to our friends and family as e-mail attachments.
Yeah, except people barely read personal email any more, largely because of spam. The initial draw of FB (after it reached the masses, it was really for Mark's buddies hook up with college girls, hence the name) was to be a place to have a list of all your friends, and be able to share those food and cat pictures with them easily, instead of having to mess around with email attachments and the sheer annoyance of email, plus being able to have a group chat about whatever silly thing was shared. Face it, email just isn't any good at all at group communication, and it's not even very good at a running conversation with someone that lasts days, weeks, or months. There's a reason that chat apps have become so popular in the last 15 years, and that email has faded out for personal communications and is really only used for things like business communications, getting notifications from your bank or insurance company, etc.
but social media is a social hate machine.
I'd say it's really more of an echo chamber. Like-minded people (like white supremacists) get together on it and create a positive feedback loop, reinforcing each others' opinions.
The problem with FB is that they profit off of people using the service, and these days who still uses FB for actually posting stuff, besides Gen-X and older people? A bunch (majority?) of their users are older and conservative, and a subset of those are obviously going to be racists, neo-Nazis, etc. The teens and 20-somethings don't use FB any more, except for keeping in touch with their grandparents. I see it in my own family; their conservative friends and relatives are constantly posting stuff about blue lives matter, Jesus, etc., while there's a small contingent of liberals. I've had to "mute" family members so their crap doesn't show up on my page or generate emails to me, and they aren't even all that conservative, and certainly not white supremacists. (Other family members I've simply declined friend requests from.)
FB doesn't want to just cut all the racists out because it would mean a big revenue hit. Given the likely demographic of the engineers working at FB, I'm not surprised to see people like these quitting and publicly saying why: these tech workers are fundamentally at odds with a significant portion of the FB userbase.
What is interesting, and I believe to be true, is that FB has enabled the racists to find each other and reinforce each others' views and make them worse, and now we're seeing in American society growing polarization as a result. 2-3 decades ago when I was younger, it seemed like blatant racism was largely a thing of the past or confined to rural Appalachia or parts of the South, and I think this was because society had trained us to keep these views private and not share them much or risk being ostracized. This seems to be changing now; with more blatant racism becoming evident. FB probably had a lot to do with the election of Trump too.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by looorg on Thursday September 10, @12:34AM (1 child)
How large of a segment of the entire Facebook-cake is made up of hate profiteering? Is it even large enough to matter or is it more of a fringe problem that gets somewhat blown out of proportion? I strongly suspect that it is a trivial issue that gets way more attention then it deserves. Catering to various hate-groups is not what keeps the lights on over at the Zuckerbergs.
As per usual it seems to only be an issue when it's white folks doing the hating, nothing else matters apparently. Either way I gather, or assume, that the hate part of the business is a fairly slim part compared to the whole. So if it's just a slim part that is needed to be classified as a hateprofiteer then you could probably apply that to almost anyone, or any company. Do they still sell copies of Mein Kampf over at Amazon? Of cause they do, silly question. There are lots of them. Is Amazon profiting from hate now to? Ebay is filled with Nazi memorabilia. Hateprofiteering? As they both take a cut of the transaction. One could just go on and on here.
Seems more like Chandwaney wants to do some virtue-signaling on his way out so he can get some new job or some light on whatever new venture he is off to next. Media is never shy to bite when it comes to these things.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 10, @12:39AM
It's as large as MSM outlets can imply it to be. They have a love-hate relationship with FB since it drives some traffic but also allows alternative media outlets.