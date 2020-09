I'm done.

Most stories don't begin at the ending, but that's the only place to start this one. I've been working to remaster Deep Space Nine for the past nine months, ever since AI-based video upscaling software began to hit the market. After I saw how much improvement could be wrung out of some old MKVs, I decided I'd start over, using the original, superior, Deep Space Nine DVD source. Nine months later, I've accomplished what I set out to do: Create a method of remastering and upscaling Deep Space Nine that didn't rely on hand-combing episodes to fine-tune deinterlacing algorithms while compromising on image quality to the smallest extent reasonably possible. I'll be demonstrating the results all throughout this article.