Most stories don't begin at the ending, but that's the only place to start this one. I've been working to remaster Deep Space Nine for the past nine months, ever since AI-based video upscaling software began to hit the market. After I saw how much improvement could be wrung out of some old MKVs, I decided I'd start over, using the original, superior, Deep Space Nine DVD source. Nine months later, I've accomplished what I set out to do: Create a method of remastering and upscaling Deep Space Nine that didn't rely on hand-combing episodes to fine-tune deinterlacing algorithms while compromising on image quality to the smallest extent reasonably possible. I'll be demonstrating the results all throughout this article.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 10, @06:17AM (2 children)
I am done, too. Religion? Political assassinations? What the fuck is this, Bush era Star Trek? Eugene Wesley Roddenberry is rolling in his grave.
Compared to today's Star Trek shows, it's a masterpiece.
Compared to today's Star Trek shows, it's a masterpiece.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 10, @06:44AM
Very True, but I have not been able to see any of the Trump era Star Trek, since I cannot view any DRM video, and I have not yet found the proper internet work-around of damage. But, it hear it is amoral, Realpolitik crap, suited to a Steve Bannon, or worse. They are all going to die, from complicity and a lack of a moral compass. E.G. (exampla gratia, you illiterate motherfuckers) TMB. Boy's gonna go down.
(Score: 2) by Booga1 on Thursday September 10, @06:26AM
So this is just fancy upscaled DVD material. I don't doubt it took a lot of fine tuning, but I guess it's the best there will be without a studio remaster.