from the don't-got-milk dept.
Warrior skeletons reveal Bronze Age Europeans couldn't drink milk:
About 3000 years ago, thousands of warriors fought on the banks of the Tollense river in northern Germany. They wielded weapons of wood, stone, and bronze to deadly effect: Over the past decade, archaeologists have unearthed the skeletal remains of hundreds of people buried in marshy soil. It's one of the largest prehistoric conflicts ever discovered.
Now, genetic testing of the skeletons reveals the homelands of the warriors—and unearths a shocker about early European diets: These soldiers couldn't digest fresh milk.
Searching for more insight into the battle, researchers sequenced the DNA of 14 of the skeletons. They discovered the warriors all hailed from central Europe—what is today Germany, Poland, and the Czech Republic. Unfortunately, their genetic similarity offers little insight into why they fought.
"We were hoping to find two different groups of people with different ethnic backgrounds, but no," says study co-author Joachim Burger, a geneticist at the Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz. "It's disappointingly boring."
However, two of the 14 skeletons were women, suggesting a more complex scene than archaeologists had reconstructed.
The study, published today in the journal Cell Biology, turned up a different surprise, too. None of the warriors had the genetic mutation that allows adults to digest milk, an ability known as lactase persistence that's common in many Europeans.
Journal Reference:
Joachim Burger. Low Prevalence of Lactase Persistence in Bronze Age Europe Indicates Ongoing Strong Selection over the Last 3,000 Years, Current Biology (DOI: 10.1016/j.cub.2020.08.033)
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday September 10, @02:54PM (5 children)
"... their genetic similarity offers little insight into why they fought."
Might I suggest it was the great lactose crusade? Death to the milkdrinkers!
That said I am somewhat surprised that you they can be disappointed in that they find only central European skeletons in central Europe from a battle that took place 3000 years ago. What exactly did they expect? People from Africa?
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday September 10, @03:07PM (4 children)
You joke, but "Death to the milk drinkers" is probably a fair war cry in several of the range wars that happened in the United States' old west. The discrepancy between the needs of pig herders(whose herds need relatively little land at a time but gorge and render the range useless for grazing for a year or so) and the needs of cowherds(who need a lot of grazing space, but can cycle through fields as they recover over the course of weeks) has led to multiple family feuds that ended up with armed conflict.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 10, @03:14PM (1 child)
I thought the big wars in the West were between ranchers of cattle and sheep. Sheep clip the grass far closer to the root.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday September 10, @03:26PM
Maybe I have a mixup in my head. Regurgitating shit you saw in a documentary you watched one time isn't always exactly on model.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Thursday September 10, @03:28PM (1 child)
Or in a lactose-oriented culture, the lactose intolerant were driven away, or killed out of self-defense, given what they smell like when fed fresh milk. In cross-cultural exchanges the effects of lactose on the lactose intolerant could have been interpreted as mass poisoning and an initiation of aggression from the agrieved party. In cases where the technologies are rather evenly matched such as the Vikings and the First Nations, it then becomes a war of attrition and the smaller group get driven out or exterminated.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday September 10, @03:53PM
I'm somewhat unsure but I have my doubt that the Vikings and the Skraelings where on equal technological levels. One could form metals into armor and large blades, sail across the world in wooden ships and the other ... didn't. It was a war of attrition and logistics no doubt. So many of them there and so long to get reinforcements from the homeland, or even from Greenland which didn't even really have a very large population either. With that in mind one is almost surprised that they managed to hold on for as long as they did. It probably didn't help that they engaged in the usual rape-n-plunder scenarios, that had worked in other places. They know that they did that since they have found people on Iceland with DNA that wasn't Norse but more native American. So it might not be totally surprising that the colonization didn't work out all that well in the end.
But that said yes I guess there could be an interpretation that lactose intolerance could be interpreted as being poisoned. Which is as good as a justification as anything for a small war or massacre.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday September 10, @02:59PM
Even among modern people of European descent, adult lactase production is far from universal. It's more common in the indian subcontinent than in Europe. Even regulatory shift mutations found primarily in the exome like this that pose little risk of debilitating side effects and are uniformly positive take a while to spread through a population, unless not having the mutation gets individuals killed with astonishing predictability.
(Score: 2, Disagree) by hendrikboom on Thursday September 10, @03:11PM (2 children)
By comparing genetics you're likely to find genetic differences, not ethnic ones.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 10, @03:16PM
We all have the genetic capability to eat bugs.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday September 10, @03:33PM
Ethnicity is a very soft concept. It doesn't really mean anything without context. "These people are from neighboring regions with different ancestors" could be called an ethnic difference? Prehistoric peoples often had more extensive travel and trade than we may intuit from the term "prehistoric"
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Thursday September 10, @03:51PM
This kind of science is flawed and completely misleading.
Let's check the article:
Dear scientists, do you think we programmers are stupid or what?
The edge of 太玄 cannot be defined, for it is beyond every aspect of design