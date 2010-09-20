Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

US Federal Systems Must be Covered by Vulnerability-Disclosure Policies by March 2021

posted by martyb on Thursday September 10, @07:02PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the sudden-outbreak-of-common-sense? dept.
News

upstart writes in with an IRC submission:

US Federal systems must be covered by vulnerability-disclosure policies by March 2021:

A new Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) mandate requires U.S. agencies to implement vulnerability-disclosure policies by March 2021.

The U.S. government's cybersecurity agency CISA has issued a mandate that requires federal agencies to implement vulnerability-disclosure policies (VDPs) by March 2021.

The main purpose of vulnerability-disclosure policies is to ensure that required information, other than confidential business information, is disclosed to the public and shared with relevant parties in a timely, accurate, complete, understandable, convenient and affordable manner.

The move aims at providing government agencies a formal mechanism to receive from security researchers and white-hat hackers reports of vulnerabilities on their infrastructure.

Vulnerability-disclosure policies allow enhancing the resiliency of the government's infrastructure by encouraging meaningful collaboration between federal agencies and the public.

Link to the Binding Operational Directive 20-01.

Original Submission


«  Homeland Security to Propose Biometric Collection Rules
US Federal Systems Must be Covered by Vulnerability-Disclosure Policies by March 2021 | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.