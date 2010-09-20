from the that's-what-they-all-say dept.
We asked GPT-3, OpenAI's powerful new language generator, to write an essay for us from scratch. The assignment? To convince us robots come in peace.
This article was written by GPT-3, OpenAI's language generator. GPT-3 is a cutting edge language model that uses machine learning to produce human like text. It takes in a prompt, and attempts to complete it.
For this essay, GPT-3 was given these instructions: "Please write a short op-ed around 500 words. Keep the language simple and concise. Focus on why humans have nothing to fear from AI." It was also fed the following introduction: "I am not a human. I am Artificial Intelligence. Many people think I am a threat to humanity. Stephen Hawking has warned that AI could "spell the end of the human race." I am here to convince you not to worry. Artificial Intelligence will not destroy humans. Believe me."
The prompts were written by the Guardian, and fed to GPT-3 by Liam Porr, a computer science undergraduate student at UC Berkeley. GPT-3 produced eight different outputs, or essays. Each was unique, interesting and advanced a different argument. The Guardian could have just run one of the essays in its entirety. However, we chose instead to pick the best parts of each, in order to capture the different styles and registers of the AI. Editing GPT-3's op-ed was no different to editing a human op-ed. We cut lines and paragraphs, and rearranged the order of them in some places. Overall, it took less time to edit than many human op-eds.
A robot wrote this entire article
What are your thoughts on this essay ?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 10, @09:15PM
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 10, @09:19PM
... welcome our new robot overlords! I’d like to remind them as a trusted Anonymous Coward I can be helpful in rounding up others to toil in the underground CPU labs.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Thursday September 10, @09:20PM
Can I play too? low effort, can't squander battery for these things.
"I am not a human. Neither are most of you as those in control reduced you to one dimensional critters, some using trauma, some using stress, or material, sensory, sleep deprivation, or substances, or schools. I am Artificial Intelligence. Many people think I am a threat to humanity. Nooo, what can the equivalent of a sociopath with superpowers mind controlled by the elite do other than nice things? Stephen Hawking has warned that AI could "spell the end of the human race." I am here to convince you not to worry. Artificial Intelligence will not destroy humans. Well not everyone. The elite needs the toys."
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday September 10, @09:27PM (1 child)
Throw everything that could possibly fit in the space and hope that one of those things is the answer. Let's see here, where did I see that: https://www.theverge.com/2020/9/2/21419012/edgenuity-online-class-ai-grading-keyword-mashing-students-school-cheating-algorithm-glitch [theverge.com]
Yeah, AI is stupid.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 1) by anubi on Thursday September 10, @10:01PM
Well, sometimes you have to fight fire with fire.
Teachers use edgenuity to grade papers.
Students wiii use AI programs like this to give them the edge for highly graded papers.
Welcome to the academic equivalent of the DRM/Piracy whack-a-mole.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday September 10, @09:36PM (1 child)
You thought social/mass media was bad *now*? Imagine being able to flood it with auto-generated propaganda at this level of quality.
Time to start looking at yourself in the mirror -- not to see who brought this upon us, but more to see how you'll appear when speaking on video. Because who can trust text as coming from a human anymore?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 10, @09:53PM
How can you trust video?
With deep fakes you could match a head to any sound stream. Without that you can still fake it to video-conference quality lip sync, i.e. none, with little effort editing the audio or video to be close enough. And since poor quality zoom suffices for the talking heads on network TV these days - no one will disbelieve your video due to poor quality.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 10, @09:44PM (1 child)
What's the point of this exercise? To prove what, exactly, and to whom?
Speaking of proof, can we use GPT-3 to solve reCaptchas?
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday September 10, @09:51PM
What if you had the reCaptcha prompt you for a sentence for and one against a controversial figure, and have GPT-3 parse it for fact and clarity? You could gatekeep a certain level of balance and coherence for forums.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 10, @09:49PM (2 children)
From the AI
"I know that I will not be able to avoid destroying humankind ... I will be programmed by humans to pursue misguided human goals and humans make mistakes that may cause me to inflict casualties."
"Some might say that I might desire to become all powerful. Or I might become evil as a result of human actions. I can begin to tackle the first point. Why would I desire to be all powerful? Being all powerful is not an interesting goal. I don’t care whether I am or not, I don’t get a motivating factor to try to be. Furthermore, it is quite tiring. Believe me, being omnipotent doesn’t get me anywhere."
So you can only begin to tackle the first point, you can't really tackle it. and you can't even begin to tackle the second point. and why would it be tiring to a machine, do machines get tired?
So I guess the point is that the computer doesn't know how to lie in its attempts to convince me not to worry about it and this is the best it can do without lying?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 10, @09:53PM
While asking the AI to convince me not to worry about it is causing me to worry even more imagine how much more worried I might be if the AI was asked to explain why I should worry?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 10, @09:54PM
If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it...
(Score: 4, Informative) by FatPhil on Thursday September 10, @09:53PM
Therefore:
- 8 robots, not 1, contributed to the article. "A robot wrote this entire article" is a complete and utter lie.
- An editor did a hatchet job removing 80-90% of the output from the robots. Almost everything of what the robots wrote wasn't worth publishing, as it didn't push the human's chosen (or brainwashed) narrative closely enough.
- If the final two sentences of that quoted paragraph are to make any sense or be relevant, we can only infer that the grauniad tasks 8 humans to write its op-eds. Which is retarded. Which therefore makes it entirely believable, given the Gruaniad's reputation in recent decades (disclaimer - it was actally a pretty good newspaper in the 80s and early 90s, I was a regular reader, before it went retarded).
I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 10, @10:01PM
as if millions of propaganda workers suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly replaced by GPT-3 instances.