from the only-criminals-would-change-a-URL dept.
Legality of Security Research to be Decided in US Supreme Court Case:
A ruling that a police officer's personal use of a law enforcement database is "hacking" has security researchers worried for the future.
Independent security researchers, digital-rights groups, and technology companies have issued friend-of-the-court briefs in a US Supreme Court case that could determine whether violating the terms of service for software, hardware, or an online service equates to hacking under the law.
The case—Nathan Van Buren v. United States—stems from the appeal of Van Buren, a police sergeant in Cumming, Georgia, who was found guilty in May 2018 of honest services wire-fraud and a single charge of violating the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA) for accessing state and government databases to look up a license plate in exchange for money. While Van Buren was authorized to use the Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC) to access information, including license plates, federal prosecutors argued successfully that he exceeded that authorization by looking up information for a non-law enforcement purpose.
[...] With the appeal accepted by the US Supreme Court, security researchers and technology companies are concerned with the potential for the case to turn independent vulnerability research into unauthorized access and, thus, a prosecutable offense. If the US Supreme Court rules that Van Buren's actions are a violation of the CFAA, it will undermine software and cloud security, says Casey Ellis, chief technology officer and founder of crowdsourced bug bounty firm Bugcrowd.
"Unauthorized access is one of the main purposes of security research—by making it illegal, researchers will be unable to effectively do their jobs, the organization will not be able to close all vulnerabilities, and attackers will win," Ellis says, adding, "the purpose of the CFAA is to outlaw malicious cyberattacks, not grant organizations the ability to halt vulnerability reporting by holding ethical researchers legally accountable for their actions."
[...] Security researchers are not the only ones at risk, says Bugcrowd's Ellis. Anyone who uses a computer system in a way not intended by the manufacturer could find themselves the target of legal action and, perhaps, prosecution, he says.
"The law is so broadly written that it criminalizes acts that otherwise violate a website's terms of services, from lying about your name on a Web form to the socially beneficial security testing that ethical security researchers undertake," he says. "A broader interpretation of 'exceeds unauthorized access' in CFAA works directly against the goals of a safer and more resilient Internet."
A date for oral arguments in the case has not been set.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday September 11, @05:52PM
Then the only solution is to do it anonymously. What other choice is there?
