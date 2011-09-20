Which is the most powerful cyber nation in the world? That is the research question that a smart, creative, and hard-working team from the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at the Harvard Kennedy School seeks to answer with this innovative and intellectually illuminating study on cyber power. This is important work in both academia and the real world: the study threads the needle of providing robust academic insights in a policy-relevant model.

Executive Summary

The Belfer National Cyber Power Index (NCPI) measures 30 countries' cyber capabilities in the context of seven national objectives, using 32 intent indicators and 27 capability indicators with evidence collected from publicly available data.

In contrast to existing cyber related indices, we believe there is no single measure of cyber power. Cyber Power is made up of multiple components and should be considered in the context of a country's national objectives. We take an all-of-country approach to measuring cyber power. By considering "all-of-country" we include all aspects under the control of a government where possible.

Table 1: The rankings:

1) US

2) China

3) UK

4) Russia

5) Netherlands

6) France

7) Germany

8) Canada

9) Japan

10) Australia