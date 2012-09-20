Court Sides With OVPN, Believes No-Logging Claims

Following a decision handed down Thursday at the Patent and Market Court in Stockholm, OVPN has now emerged victorious. Given the complexities of the case, the decision appears to have been a relatively simple one for the Court.

Essentially, if a party denies it has access to specific information – in this case information related to OVPN's alleged customer The Pirate Bay – it falls upon the applicants to provide sufficient evidence that the data is available to be retrieved.

The statements and evidence provided by the plaintiffs failed to show that, according to the Court.

"[I]t is not possible on the basis of the statements, which contain a number of uncertainties, to draw any definite conclusions about OVPN's access to the information to which the application for an injunction relates. Nor does any other investigation arrive at such conclusions," the decision reads.

"Applicants' application for an information injunction should therefore be rejected," it concludes.

[...] For those interested in studying the case in-depth, all relevant court documents can be obtained here (zip)