Why online voting is harder than online banking:
Why can't we use the same techniques [that we use for banking] to secure online votes?
[...] voting has some unique requirements that make secure online voting a particularly challenging problem.
Votes are anonymous, banking isn’t
Every electronic transaction in the conventional banking system is tied to a specific sender and recipient who can confirm that a transaction is valid or raise the alarm if it isn't. Banks count on customers to periodically review their transactions—either online or in paper statements—and notify the bank if fraudulent transactions occur.
[...] Some online voting companies have dealt with this challenge by dispensing with strong ballot secrecy. Voatz, for example, gives each voter an anonymized identification number that allows them to look up their votes as they were recorded on the Voatz server. This is probably essential for ensuring that votes are recorded correctly. But it erodes the sanctity of the private ballot, since people in positions of power could coerce voters into revealing how they voted.
Online banking isn’t actually that secure
The more important issue, however, is that online banking systems aren't actually that secure. Indeed, conventional payment networks get compromised constantly. The Nilson Report, a financial industry trade publication, estimated that credit card fraud cost the world almost $28 billion in 2018.
[...] Voting officials can't issue voters after-the-fact credits for their stolen votes the way banks do for stolen funds. An election needs to produce a definitive result that is quickly and widely accepted as legitimate. Even a small number of fraudulent votes could flip the results of an election and destroy public confidence in the voting process. Major elections, including the American presidency, have been decided by a few hundred votes out of millions cast.
So our voting infrastructure needs to be a lot more secure than our online banking infrastructure.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Sunday September 13, @12:05AM
Since it's online, you could come up with a system and vote on anything -- Fingerlicans vs. Tastycrats vs. Nixon, cats vs dogs -- and try it weekly until you work out the kinks. Heck, there could be weekly "online voting" sessions until November 3, if online voting is something anyone cares about.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 13, @12:20AM
Record votes in a spreadsheet, using a secret identifier like social security number. That way you can check if your vote was recorded properly, by looking up your SSN, but no one else can find out how you voted.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Sunday September 13, @12:22AM
Otherwise forget about it. Just get enough people out there to monitor paper ballots. No "Cyber" needed
