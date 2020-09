To give us all a breather from the sometimes obnoxious reality, I hasten to enlighten the community with the all-important news that the new Dune Movie trailer was released a couple days ago. Somebody also made a shot-by-shot comparison to the 1984 David Lynch's adaptation.

I seem to be ambivalent, prefer the books, anyway.

So, do you like it, hate it, socially distance it? Don't give a wooden nickel?

Or what?