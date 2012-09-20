from the "don't-do-the-crime-if-you-can't-do-the-time"-is-that-just-for-citizens? dept.
Virginia House of Delegates Passes Bill to Eliminate Qualified Immunity for Police:
The Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill that would eliminate qualified immunity for police officers in the commonwealth in a narrow vote on Tuesday, setting up Virginia to become the first state in the union in which police officers could be sued for a wide variety of conduct standard to legal law enforcement work.
The bill passed when it was voted upon for the second time, after a provision that would've held police departments accountable for behavior of off-duty police officers was stripped from the legislation.
Chesterfield, Virginia Police Chief Jeffrey Katz criticized the legislation, stating that it would lead to a climate in which Virginia police officers decline to respond to public emergencies, criminal acts and threats to public safety out of fears that they'll face years of costly litigation, potentially from criminals who have demonstrably committed crimes.
[...] "What you're going to have is officers making the decision, that I better wait," he explained in an interview on Wednesday. "When you start to look at legislation of this nature... you have to make that calculated decision whether it's worth it to come to work everyday and subjecting yourself not only the possibility of physical injury, but years and years of litigation."
[...] The legislation will lower the burdens for potential lawsuits against law enforcement officers in Virginia, and will allow them to be filed in any court in the state.
The bill would still need to pass the Virginia Senate. It would then go to the Governor who may, or may not, sign it into law.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 13, @07:18AM (2 children)
Maybe if you can't respond without committing assault, we don't want you responding.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 13, @07:37AM (1 child)
Yeah screw some poor woman being beat up by her drunk boyfriend. She can fend for herself.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday September 13, @07:51AM
Yeah, screw... actually, no, kill her immediatelly if she calls 911 [wikipedia.org], that's the only way to be sure you won't be sued. Oh, wait [abc.net.au]...
Now, I wonder how police manages to still do their job in other countries with similar laws? They must be super-humans, right?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday September 13, @07:28AM (3 children)
Qualified immunity is probably the leading cause of deadly interactions between police and black people.
If you turn loose an armed force, and tell that armed force that they are immune from prosecution for any misdeeds they might commit, you can expect atrocities to happen. Qualified immunity IS the "systemic racism" that everyone is bitching about. If nothing else in this nation were to change, in regards to law enforcement, race relations would begin to improve in rather short order.
We WANT cops to be fearful on the job. We WANT cops to reconsider before pulling a weapon. And, we most definitely WANT cops to think twice before pulling the trigger. And, finally, we WANT cops to be thinking really hard before firing that second, third, or twentieth shot.
When cops fire 20, 50, or 100 shots into a car, then the cops clearly intend to insure that only corpses are pulled from that car. When the infamous "gun battle" between Bonnie & Clyde and police took place, the cops didn't intend to take either Bonnie or Clyde to trial. We see the same thing repeatedly, today. When that cop in Kenosha pulled the trigger 7 times, he didn't intend to testify at Blake's trial. That much is obvious.
Let's repeal qualified immunity across the nation, then step back and wait to see what happens.
I guarantee that the number of unarmed suspects killed will plummet in no time at all. The more cops who are successfully prosecuted, the faster those numbers will plummet.
What's that? A lot of people will retire, and/or not even apply to be cops? That's good. Along with others, I have often noted that police work attracts the wrong kind of people. We don't need, we don't WANT the kind of cop who gets off on authoritarian bullshit!
Repeal immunity, step back, and watch. The police will begin to police themselves. No cop is going to want to be involved with a damned trigger happy fool. The liability will be too likely to spill over on anyone who defends the psycho authoritarian asshole.
“Win or lose, I’m going to go down fighting,” Mr. Biden said.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Sunday September 13, @07:54AM (1 child)
When anyone pulls a trigger on a firearm not loaded with plastic or rubber bullets, or in fact when you move your finger from alongside the trigger [kotaku.com] to onto the trigger, I believe general firearm training tells you that you are committing to kill [sic, for clay pigeons or whatever], not disable or maim, whatever your firearm is pointed at.
I think I read somewhere that a single bullet is pretty much not guaranteed to stop someone, and cops pretty much always empty their entire pistol magazine into a single target whenever they discharge their firearm. So the high bullet count during these news reports is just standard practice.
As long as "it looked like a firearm" doesn't hold up in court. But if the departments' and unions' lawyers read the writing on the wall, and start re-instructing their members on how it'll go down, I can see that happening.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday September 13, @07:58AM
A matter of training, rather.
Of course training for shooting to disable is going to cost more and, without an incentive to do it, it's not going to happen.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday September 13, @07:55AM
That's probably the underlying problem, yes.
But, no, that's not the same with the "systemic racism", the later only finds in qualified immunity a facile way to manifest itself.
For the rest of your comment, I'm inclined to agree, but only the time will tell.