[t]he newly developed system works via an algorithm that measures the movement of individual light particles or photons, as fired in fast pulses from a laser, and uses them to reconstruct objects that are obscured or hidden from the human eye.

What makes the technique extra special is the way that it can reconstruct light that's been scattered and bounced around by the barrier in the way.

In experiments, the laser sight was able to see objects hidden behind a 1-inch layer of foam.