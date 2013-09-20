from the deep-thinking dept.
No One Knows What Lurks at the Bottom of This Freakishly Deep Submerged Cave:
New research suggests Hranice Abyss—the world's deepest freshwater cave—is around 0.6 miles (1 kilometer) deep, which is more than twice the depth of previous estimates.
Back in 2016, scientists measured the depth of Hranice Abyss at 1,552 feet (473 meters), but they suspected it was deeper because their remotely operated vehicle had reached the end of its fiber-optic communication cable. Now, using multiple geophysical imaging techniques, a research team led by Radek Klanica from the Czech Academy of Sciences has established a new estimated depth for Hranice Abyss. A paper describing this research was recently published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Earth Surface.
[...] Geologist Francesco Sauro from the University of Bologna, who wasn't involved in the new study, told Science that the newly derived depth of the abyss is "impressive" and that the new paper is "a good example of how you should do things." Similar processes could've formed other submerged caves, some of which could even be deeper, he said. As for what types of organisms might exist at the bottom of the cave, Sauro said: "We don't know exactly what could be down there."
Journal Reference:
Radek Klanica, Jaroslav Kadlec, Petr Tábořík, et al. Hypogenic Versus Epigenic Origin of Deep Underwater Caves Illustrated by the Hranice Abyss (Czech Republic), Journal of Geophysical Research: Earth Surface (DOI: 10.1029/2020JF005663)
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday September 14, @04:38PM (2 children)
If it's not a monster of some kind and/or a portal to another dimension I'll be slightly disappointed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 14, @04:40PM
I am going to go with dirt or rocks or both.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 14, @05:06PM
It's those USOs (the unidentified submerged objects). The aliens all hide out there.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday September 14, @04:41PM
Can't they use sonar and the same sorts of algorithms that are used to reconstruct CT scans into 3d to determine the shape of the cave?
I know I'm saying "Sure do this extremely complex and difficult thing to solve this one specific problem" but I would have thought tomography would be easily translated into different media.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday September 14, @04:56PM
Does that include a camera? And flash?
Here ya go [pinimg.com]
Trump v. Biden! Don't look at me! REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Monday September 14, @05:08PM
https://cs.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hranick%C3%A1_propast [wikipedia.org]
Note the English version of this article is rather uninformative.
The major problem with doing measures is wooden stuff at depth 205m, which poses obstacle for both echolocation and wired probes.
Watered part is still estimated down to 1000-1200m.
Also note monster hypothesis is not debunked yet. Be careful touring over there.
The edge of 太玄 cannot be defined, for it is beyond every aspect of design