Life on Venus? Unexplained discovery in the clouds has scientists buzzing:
Something unexpected has been discovered in the cloud decks of our nearest planetary neighbor, Venus. While no one is saying it's aliens just yet, some sort of alien microorganism is on the list of potential explanations for why a chemical that shouldn't be floating around above the planet has been observed there for the first time.
The chemical is phosphine, or PH3, a compound made up of phosphorus attached to three hydrogen atoms. On Earth, certain microbes that thrive in oxygen-free environments, like at a sewage plant, are believed to produce the chemical. The gas is highly toxic to humans and smells like decaying fish.
It was identified in observations of Venus made with telescopes in Hawaii and Chile in 2017 and 2019. Specifically, phosphine was found about 33 to 39 miles (53 to 62 kilometers) above the surface of Venus, a world that is known for being brutally inhospitable, with both extremely hot temperatures and crushing pressures.
[...] Interestingly, however, the altitude where the phosphine was detected is one of the more hospitable areas in the solar system beyond Earth, with temperatures and pressure comparable to the surface of our planet. There is still the problem of the sulfuric acid clouds, however, which would certainly be hostile to much of the life we know, and should also destroy phosphine.
"These are conditions not exactly welcoming to life as we know it," says Brendan Burns, an astrobiologist at the University of New South Wales, Australia.
A team led by Jane Greaves from Cardiff University and the University of Cambridge in the UK lays out the discovery in a paper published Monday in Nature Astronomy. They sought to explain the mysterious presence of PH3 in the clouds, considering various atmospheric, chemical and geological processes. Lightning, volcanoes, the solar wind and even meteors were investigated as possible sources, but none fits the observations.
"If no known chemical process can explain PH3 within the upper atmosphere of Venus, then it must be produced by a process not previously considered plausible for Venusian conditions," the paper reads. "This could be unknown photochemistry or geochemistry, or possibly life."
The scientists go on to "emphasize that the detection of PH3 is not robust evidence for life, only for anomalous and unexplained chemistry."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 14, @11:20PM (1 child)
http://shadetreephysics.com/vel/1918.htm [shadetreephysics.com]
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday September 14, @11:36PM (3 children)
So they have not been watching the History Channel during the last decade or so then ... It's always aliens ...
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Monday September 14, @11:40PM (2 children)
Well, also from summary,
leading quite naturally to the first three words of the headline, "Life on Venus".
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday September 14, @11:46PM (1 child)
???????
We'll be running into this for a while. Detecting chemicals from afar is easy than spotting critters directly or sequencing DNA on another planet. But it might just be a new and exciting chemical synthesis. After all, conditions on Venus are a bit extremee.
For exoplanets, it would be nice if green photosynthesizing vegetation could be spotted from light years away, along with biochemical signatures.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Monday September 14, @11:53PM
A nice showing of emission spectra of oxygen, carbon, etc. would be even better than detecting the phosphorous and hydrogen, or maybe even than seeing green-and-blue colored planets. (After all, is it plants and water, or odd colored rock?)
Cnet, by the way, seems to have removed "Life on Venus?" from their headline, leaving it as merely a prominent sub-heading.