Predicting the slow death of lithium-ion batteries:
Batteries fade as they age, slowly losing power and storage capacity.
[...] Now, a model developed by scientists at Stanford University offers a way to predict the true condition of a rechargeable battery in real-time. The new algorithm combines sensor data with computer modeling of the physical processes that degrade lithium-ion battery cells to predict the battery’s remaining storage capacity and charge level.
“We have exploited electrochemical parameters that have never been used before for estimation purposes,” said Simona Onori, assistant professor of energy resources engineering in Stanford’s School of Earth, Energy & Environmental Sciences (Stanford Earth). The research appears Sept. 11 in the journal IEEE Transactions on Control Systems Technology.
The new approach could help pave the way for smaller battery packs and greater driving range in electric vehicles. Automakers today build in spare capacity in anticipation of some unknown amount of fading, which adds extra cost and materials, including some that are scarce or toxic. Better estimates of a battery’s actual capacity will enable a smaller buffer.
“With our model, it’s still important to be careful about how we are using the battery system,” Onori explained. “But if you have more certainty around how much energy your battery can hold throughout its entire lifecycle, then you can use more of that capacity. Our system reveals where the edges are, so batteries can be operated with more precision.”
The accuracy of the predictions in this model – within 2 percent of actual battery life as gathered from experiments, according to the paper – could also make it easier and cheaper to put old electric car batteries to work storing energy for the power grid. “As it is now, batteries retired from electric cars will vary widely in their quality and performance,” Onori said. “There has been no reliable and efficient method to standardize, test or certify them in a way that makes them competitive with new batteries custom-built for stationary storage.”
Not just car batteries — I'd like to know if it could be applied to cell phones, tablets, and laptops.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday September 15, @06:39PM (2 children)
Just curious but how much of the battery capacity is drained to check how much battery capacity/life there is left?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 15, @07:23PM
enough to force, er, encourage you to buy a new phone?
(Score: 1) by nostyle on Tuesday September 15, @07:38PM
The voltage level of the battery generally indicates the charge status of the battery, and measuring that voltage can be accomplished with virtually no drain on the battery.
The "life" or charge capacity of a battery is a different thing and it degrades over the sequence of charge cycles. To track this degradation one would probably want to keep a historical record of charge/discharge cycles. As to how much that will drain the battery, it would depend on what sort of computer you were running and what software was keeping/analyzing that history.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday September 15, @07:02PM
These models are going to be developed, at great expense and effort, for a particular production process and then applied to as many production lines as possible.
Beware when your "super value" batteries use this same model, but have "economized" the process in one or more ways which invalidates the model, and instead of getting 2% more life from your battery due to the excellent fitting of the model to the physical device, you experience a 20% or more loss of battery life (and/or hazardous conditions) due to the model allowing your "super value" batteries to operate in.... less than optimal states.
(Score: 1) by MIRV888 on Tuesday September 15, @07:29PM
Relative to other lithium-ion bats I have in various devices, drone batteries die fast. Never more than a year and they are shot. I gather it's the high discharge rates. Motors pull a lot of load very quickly. I would love to have a means by which to know the batteries actual flight time / discharge capacity. Because when they go, it can be quickly. That is not good while airborne.