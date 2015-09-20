Brain’s mechanism of creating detailed and enduring memories unravelled in a new study:
The study, published in Nature Communications, highlights "inhibitory connections" in the brain, which keep the brain functioning healthy by dampening the nerve cell activity.
Memories are created when connections between the nerve cells which send and receive signals from the brain are made stronger, the media release of the study says. This prompts a response from the neighbouring nerve cells in the hippocampus – a region of the brain crucially important for memory formation – which get "stimulated" or "excited". This is where the inhibitory connections come into play. They prevent neurons from being stimulated, thereby preventing any changes and ensuring that the memory is 'stabilized', the experiment found.
[...] Apart from stabilizing memories, computational modelling showed that this inhibitory learning also enabled the hippocampus to “prevent information from interfering with and disrupting memories”. The findings provide insight into how humans form expectations and make near-accurate predictions about what could happen in the future.
Journal Reference:
Matt Udakis, Victor Pedrosa, Sophie E. L. Chamberlain, et al. Interneuron-specific plasticity at parvalbumin and somatostatin inhibitory synapses onto CA1 pyramidal neurons shapes hippocampal output [open], Nature Communications (DOI: 10.1038/s41467-020-18074-8)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 16, @12:46AM
You put your left brain in your put your left brain out you put your left brain in
AND YOU SHAKE IT ALL ABOUT
you do the darpa poke me and you spin yourself around...
THAT'S WHAT IT'S ALL ABOUT!
Research mkultra, research many of the human rights abuses throughout history.
THEY want controllable minions, and THEY want to monitor citizens' minds.
=======>"Next thing you know they'll take my thoughts away!"