Microsoft’s Underwater Server Experiment Resurfaces After Two Years

posted by martyb on Wednesday September 16, @02:38AM
from the anticipation-was-breathless dept.
News

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for nutherguy:

Microsoft's underwater server experiment resurfaces after two years:

Back in 2018, Microsoft sunk an entire data center to the bottom of the Scottish sea, plunging 864 servers and 27.6 petabytes of storage 117 feet deep in the ocean. Today, the company has reported that its latest experiment was a success, revealing findings that show that the idea of an underwater data center is actually a pretty good one.

[...] The benefits are big. Microsoft says the underwater data center had just one-eighth the failure rate of a land-based data center, a dramatic improvement. That lower failure rate is important, given that it's much harder to service a busted server when it's in an airtight container at the bottom of the ocean.

Next up for Microsoft's Project Natick team: showing that the servers can be easily removed and recycled once they reach the end of their life.

From the report:

Datacenter Designation   "Northern Isles" (SSDC-002).
Pressure Vessel Dimensions   12.2m length, 2.8m diameter (3.18m including external components); about the size of a 40' ISO shipping container you might see on a ship, train, or truck.
Subsea Docking Structure Dimensions   14.3m length, 12.7m width.
Electrical Power Source   100% locally produced renewable electricity from on-shore wind and solar, off-shore tide and wave.
Electrical Power Consumption   240 KW.
Payload   12 racks containing 864 standard Microsoft datacenter servers with FPGA acceleration and 27.6 petabytes of disk. This Natick datacenter is as powerful as several thousand high end consumer PCs and has enough storage for about 5 million movies.
Location   European Marine Energy Centre, Scotland, UK.
Internal Operating Environment   1 atmosphere pressure, dry nitrogen.
Time to Deploy   Less than 90 days from factory to operation.
Planned Length of Operation Without Maintenance   Up to 5 years.

Original Submission


  by The Mighty Buzzard (18) on Wednesday September 16, @02:54AM

    by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Wednesday September 16, @02:54AM (#1051544) Homepage Journal

    Yeah, sinking to the bottom of the ocean is about the most useful thing a Microsoft server has ever done.

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 16, @03:13AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 16, @03:13AM (#1051552)

      You jest, but it did resurface (there are pics!)
      With a careful selection of surface coatings (bait), it could double as a shell fish rookery!

