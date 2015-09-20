Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

New Windows Exploit Lets You Instantly Become Admin. Have You Patched?

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday September 16, @04:47AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the plugging-the-holes dept.
Security

Freeman writes:

https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2020/09/new-windows-exploit-lets-you-instantly-become-admin-have-you-patched/

Researchers have developed and published a proof-of-concept exploit for a recently patched Windows vulnerability that can allow access to an organization's crown jewels—the Active Directory domain controllers that act as an all-powerful gatekeeper for all machines connected to a network.

CVE-2020-1472, as the vulnerability is tracked, carries a critical severity rating from Microsoft as well as a maximum of 10 under the Common Vulnerability Scoring System. Exploits require that an attacker already have a foothold inside a targeted network, either as an unprivileged insider or through the compromise of a connected device.

Original Submission


«  Microsoft’s Underwater Server Experiment Resurfaces After Two Years
New Windows Exploit Lets You Instantly Become Admin. Have You Patched? | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.