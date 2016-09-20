Stories
NASA Could Revisit an Apollo Landing Site for First Artemis Human Landing Mission

takyon writes:

Bridenstine hints Artemis 3 could land near Apollo site

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine suggested Sept. 14 that NASA would be open to sending the first Artemis human landing mission to a location other than the south pole of the moon.

In remarks at an online meeting of the Lunar Exploration Analysis Group (LEAG), Bridenstine said there could be benefits to sending a mission to the moon's equatorial regions instead, including the vicinity of an Apollo landing site.

"If you're going to go to the equatorial region again, how are you going to learn the most? You could argue that you'll learn the most by going to the places where we put gear in the past," he said, referring to the equipment left behind at the Apollo landing sites.

"There could be scientific discoveries there and, of course, just the inspiration of going back to an original Apollo site would be pretty amazing as well," he said. He also cited creating "norms of behavior" for protecting those sites from other expeditions.

NASA has been working toward returning humans to the moon at in the south polar regions, where deposits of water ice thought to exist there are both of scientific interest and may provide resources to support human exploration.

Gene-Edited Animals Can Act as "Surrogate Sires"
  • (Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday September 16, @01:29PM

    by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday September 16, @01:29PM (#1051689) Journal
    It'd strengthen legal claims to protect such sites as heritage sites too since the US would actually be using the site as such.

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday September 16, @01:46PM

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday September 16, @01:46PM (#1051700) Journal

    Is this like the warm fuzzy feeling of "remember those times we used to reminisce together?"

