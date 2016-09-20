Stories
Scientists Find World's Oldest Sperm in Myanmar Amber

posted by martyb on Wednesday September 16, @09:49PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

Al Jazeera:

A team of paleontologists has discovered what they believe is the world's oldest animal sperm, frozen inside a tiny crustacean in a blob of tree resin in Myanmar 100 million years ago.

The oldest known examples of fossilised animal sperm were previously a mere 17 million years old, according to the team of experts led by Wang He of the Chinese Academy of Science in Nanjing.

The sperm were found inside an ostracod, a kind of crustacean that has existed for 500 million years and can be found in many oceans today, researchers said in a paper published on Wednesday in the prestigious Royal Society's Proceedings journal.

The specimen was found inside the body of a fertilized female.

Journal Reference:
He Wang, Renate Matzke-Karasz, David J. Horne, et al. Exceptional preservation of reproductive organs and giant sperm in Cretaceous ostracods, Proceedings of the Royal Society B (DOI: 10.1098/rspb.2020.1661)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 16, @09:51PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 16, @09:51PM (#1051977)

    s/t

  • (Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Wednesday September 16, @09:55PM (1 child)

    by Frosty Piss (4971) on Wednesday September 16, @09:55PM (#1051982)

    Al Jizzeera?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 16, @10:03PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 16, @10:03PM (#1051987)

      "Journal Reference:
      He Wang, ..."

      Any question? Didn't think so.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 16, @10:05PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 16, @10:05PM (#1051990)

    A team of paleontologists has discovered what they believe is the world's oldest animal sperm, frozen inside a tiny crustacean in a blob of tree resin in Myanmar 100 million years ago.

    Did she at least get dinner and a movie before she ended up encased in tree resin?

