Some of China's biggest technology firms are expanding operations in Singapore as tensions rise between Washington and Beijing.

Tencent and Alibaba are increasing their presence in the city state while TikTok owner ByteDance is reported to be investing billions of dollars.

Considered neutral territory, Singapore has good ties to both the US and China.

Relations between Washington and Beijing are growing increasingly hostile, particularly over technology.

Tencent announced this week it was "expanding its business presence in Singapore to support our growing business in South East Asia and beyond".