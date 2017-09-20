from the following-breadcrumbs dept.
A funny, well written, story both written by, and about an Australian teenager seeing what information he could find out about someone from a picture of a boarding pass that was shared online. He ends up finding a former PM of Australia's passport number, phone number, and other information. The post details his technique to discover the information, and his efforts to do the right thing while not getting into trouble for being a haxor. And, also send a warning to folks to treat boarding passes and luggage tags as if they contain sensitive personal information, since, at least indirectly, they may.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday September 17, @09:16AM
N/T
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Thursday September 17, @09:30AM
The actual WTF is printing the booking number on the boarding pass. That's an irrelevance in every interaction that you use the boarding card for after it's been issued. Maybe if there's a problem, then it can be of use to help problem solve, but your name and your flight are precisely enough information to uniquely identify the booking, and therefore the booking number is utterly unneeded.
Airlines - answer me this:
What is the problem to which printing the booking number on the boarding card is the solution?
I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.