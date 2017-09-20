Stories
When You Browse Instagram and Find Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott's Passport Number

posted by martyb on Thursday September 17, @08:35AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the following-breadcrumbs dept.
Security

An Anonymous Coward writes:

A funny, well written, story both written by, and about an Australian teenager seeing what information he could find out about someone from a picture of a boarding pass that was shared online. He ends up finding a former PM of Australia's passport number, phone number, and other information. The post details his technique to discover the information, and his efforts to do the right thing while not getting into trouble for being a haxor. And, also send a warning to folks to treat boarding passes and luggage tags as if they contain sensitive personal information, since, at least indirectly, they may.

Original Submission


«  How a Giant Short-Faced Bear Reached the California Channel Islands
  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday September 17, @09:16AM

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Thursday September 17, @09:16AM (#1052121) Journal

  • (Score: 2) by FatPhil on Thursday September 17, @09:30AM

    by FatPhil (863) <{pc-soylent} {at} {asdf.fi}> on Thursday September 17, @09:30AM (#1052123) Homepage
    Every hotel I go to in Europe takes my passport number off me as I check in. Yup, those holiday-work check in desk workers get it, and my name, and my date of birth. Many countries' passports have the number stamped in a large font visible from the outside. It's really not a secret, it's just an identifier.

    The actual WTF is printing the booking number on the boarding pass. That's an irrelevance in every interaction that you use the boarding card for after it's been issued. Maybe if there's a problem, then it can be of use to help problem solve, but your name and your flight are precisely enough information to uniquely identify the booking, and therefore the booking number is utterly unneeded.

    Airlines - answer me this:
      What is the problem to which printing the booking number on the boarding card is the solution?
