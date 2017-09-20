A funny, well written, story both written by, and about an Australian teenager seeing what information he could find out about someone from a picture of a boarding pass that was shared online. He ends up finding a former PM of Australia's passport number, phone number, and other information. The post details his technique to discover the information, and his efforts to do the right thing while not getting into trouble for being a haxor. And, also send a warning to folks to treat boarding passes and luggage tags as if they contain sensitive personal information, since, at least indirectly, they may.

