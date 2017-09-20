Snowden criticises Amazon for hiring former NSA boss:
A former National Security Agency (NSA) chief who was in the post when the Edward Snowden scandal broke has joined Amazon's board as a director. Gen Keith Alexander, whose appointment was made public on Wednesday, became known to the public after Mr Snowden blew the whistle on the agency's mass surveillance programs. A spokesman for Privacy International told the BBC the move was "worrying". The BBC has asked Amazon for comment.
Hours after Gen Alexander's appointment was made public Mr Snowden took to Twitter to voice his concern.
"It turns out 'Hey Alexa' is short for 'Hey Keith Alexander,'" he tweeted.
"Yes, the Keith Alexander personally responsible for the unlawful mass surveillance programs that caused a global scandal," he added.
Last week, a US federal court ruled that the NSA's phone record surveillance, uncovered by Mr Snowden in 2013, was illegal.
Gen Alexander suggested at the time that reporters should not have been allowed to report on the documents that were leaked by Mr Snowden.
"I think it's wrong that that newspaper reporters have all these documents, the 50,000-whatever they have and are selling them and giving them out as if these - you know it just doesn't make sense," he told the Verge in 2013.
"We ought to come up with a way of stopping it," he added.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Phoenix666 on Thursday September 17, @01:11PM (1 child)
Illegal, as in it was a crime. But there are no consequences for Keith Alexander or the NSA at all. None. When there are no consequences for flagrantly violating the Constitution, why does the government or politician or bureaucrat or anyone at all have any incentive to obey the Constitution? Without penalties, the Constitution and the rights it describes mean nothing at all.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Tokolosh on Thursday September 17, @01:50PM
“Liberty lies in the hearts of men and women; when it dies there, no constitution, no law, no court can save it; no constitution, no law, no court can even do much to help it. The spirit of liberty is the spirit which is not too sure that it is right; the spirit of liberty is the spirit which seeks to understand the minds of other men and women; the spirit of liberty is the spirit which weighs their interests alongside its own without bias.”
― Learned Hand, Spirit of Liberty