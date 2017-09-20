Google Drive appeared to experience a widespread service disruption on Tuesday, with people reporting outages and other issues across the US. The issue has now been resolved, but not before people took to social media to vent frustration about Google Drive going down amid remote work and learning.

[...] People began reporting trouble with Google Drive around 6:45 a.m. PT, according to outage monitoring site DownDetector. While some said they were getting error messages, others reported that Google Drive wasn't loading at all. Those affected also took to Twitter to vent frustration over the outage, with some noting that it was disrupting virtual learning. Many people are relying on Google Drive and other services to help with remote work and schooling amid the coronavirus pandemic.