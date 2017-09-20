from the no-docs-for-you dept.
Google Drive outages reported across the US:
Google Drive appeared to experience a widespread service disruption on Tuesday, with people reporting outages and other issues across the US. The issue has now been resolved, but not before people took to social media to vent frustration about Google Drive going down amid remote work and learning.
[...] People began reporting trouble with Google Drive around 6:45 a.m. PT, according to outage monitoring site DownDetector. While some said they were getting error messages, others reported that Google Drive wasn't loading at all. Those affected also took to Twitter to vent frustration over the outage, with some noting that it was disrupting virtual learning. Many people are relying on Google Drive and other services to help with remote work and schooling amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Any Soylentils impacted by this outage and if so, how long did it last for you? Do you use Google Docs at your place of employment or at school?
Additional coverage at BleepingComputer and Post Register.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 17, @07:27PM
Apologies to Alexander Pope.
To err is human, to forgive divine
All people commit sins and make mistakes. God forgives them, and people are acting in a godlike (divine) way when they forgive. This saying is from “An Essay on Criticism.”
https://www.dictionary.com/browse/to-err-is-human--to-forgive-divine [dictionary.com]
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday September 17, @07:29PM (1 child)
Well, what are you waiting for? Demand a refund!
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday September 17, @08:05PM
The new reality: When you have a problem with GitHub, migrate to GitLab, or vice-versa.
The tech savvy will have Google Drive / Box / other mirroring automated.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday September 17, @07:34PM
You have to use Chrome and load an extension, but offline mode [google.com] works quite reliably as of about September 2019. Doesn't help as much in this situation, but defiintely smooths out a lot of intermittent connectivity issues by automatically switching behind the scenes between online mode <-> local save and sync.