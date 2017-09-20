But now the anonymous street artist has been stripped of a trademark for his most famous artwork, the "Flower Thrower", because he failed to reveal his identity to judges and was found to have dishonestly conducted parts of his legal battle with a UK card company.

The ruling could see the Bristol artist's other applications to protect legally his creations challenged in the UK, Europe and America.

In a scathing judgment following a two year fight with card makers Full Colour Black, three judges said Banksy had made freely available graffiti he secretly daubed on other people's property and repeatedly insisted he did not want to use it on merchandise.

[...] Although the judges were only considering Banksy's trademark, a mechanism designed for consumers to identify origins of goods and services, they noted that if ever he applied to exert rights over his graffiti using copyright laws, meant to protect artworks, "it would be quite difficult" to do so while he remained anonymous and relied only on a company to represent him in court.