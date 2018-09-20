from the not-as-anonymous-as-you-thought dept.
Tor 0day: Finding IP Addresses - The Hacker Factor Blog:
Last February, my Tor onion service came under a huge Tor-based distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack. I spent days analyzing the attack, developing mitigation options, and defending my server. (The Tor service that I run for the Internet Archive was down for a few hours, but I managed to keep it up and running through most of the attack.)
While trying to find creative ways to keep the service up, I consulted a group of friends who are very active in the network incident response field. Some of these are the people who warn the world about new network attacks. Others are very experienced at tracking down denial-of-service attacks and their associated command-and-control (C&C) servers. I asked them if they could help me find the source of the attack. "Sure," they replied. They just needed my IP address.
I read off the address: "152 dot" and they repeated back "152 dot". "19 dot" "19 dot" and then they told me the rest of the network address. (I was stunned.) Tor is supposed to be anonymous. You're not supposed to know the IP address of a hidden service. But they knew. They had been watching the Tor-based DDoS. They had a list of the hidden service addresses that were being targeted by the attack. They just didn't know that this specific address was mine.
As it turns out, this is an open secret among the internet service community: You are not anonymous on Tor.
It turns out that there are some flaws in the design of Tor services, which this story very ably explains. Quite readable, too.
[NB: SoylentNews has supported Tor Since April 1, 2014 (yes, really). In light of today's story, is this something that SoylentNews should continue to support? I suspect bots are making use of it to create accounts here. It would probably require some work to disable Tor properly, so I am not anticipating immediate removal. This is more trying to get input from the community. What say you? --martyb]
- SoylentNews (this page): http://7rmath4ro2of2a42.onion
- Development Site: http://skgmctqnhyvfava3.onion
- Wiki: http://kvs3xgkasyoqd4hx.onion
- Site Status: http://kvs3xgkasyoqd4hx.onion
Since these services are accessible directly in the Tor Network, and do not need to pass through an exit node, it should be considerably faster to access SoylentNews via the onion links than going through directly. There are a couple of caveats you should be aware of though using this service.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 18, @12:45PM (2 children)
Is the end-user not anonymous, or just the IP of the Tor server? There is a subtle and important difference, like ssh-ing into something; you can tell where I've ssh'ed into, but you can't see what I'm doing. Is it the case here where you can tell I'm connected to a Tor server (or that one is running at my IP address), but you can't see what I'm doing after that?
(Score: 1) by shrewdsheep on Friday September 18, @12:57PM
I guess it means that if you run an exit node, you see the IP-addresses that traffic goes to. If you wait a bit or run a couple exit-nodes, you can harvest IP-addresses of onion-services. You then still have to match the onion address to the IP-address. Similar things hold for the users. If you have both entry and exit-nodes in the game, you can start matching entry- and exit packages using timing. The Tor network relies on volume. If enough users make enough simultaneous queries and enough parties provide nodes, the Tor network provides anonymity. As soon as any of those components becomes sparse, anonymity cannot be guaranteed any more. Same for the onion services: enough services with enough traffic are needed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 18, @12:58PM
Of course a TOR gateway has a known IP address, otherwise how would you get in?
Of course a TOR server is going to have visible IP addresses, otherwise how would other TOR services use it?
TOR is layered on top of TCP/IP. What makes it (semi) anonymous for users is that: once they connect to a TOR gateway - if it's not a honeypot - that gateway proxies them out to a randomly selected endpoint and throws away all records of what it has done for them (if it's a honeypot, it will be forwarding any/all interesting information to the honeypot operators, such as law enforcement, and how can you really tell if a TOR gateway operator is NSA/FBI/Bubba at the Sheriff's office or not?)
So, when TOR is operating properly, you connect to it, it connects you to your server/pages of choice, and the server only knows that the request is coming from a TOR endpoint, plus whatever identity information you leak in your HTTPS page requests, such as cookies, etc. TOR gateway operators? Yeah bud, you just painted a big "MONITOR ME PLEASE" target on your IP address.