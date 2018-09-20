Stories
Billions of Devices Vulnerable to New 'BLESA' Bluetooth Security Flaw

upstart writes in with an IRC submission:

Billions of devices vulnerable to new 'BLESA' Bluetooth security flaw:

Billions of smartphones, tablets, laptops, and IoT devices are using Bluetooth software stacks that are vulnerable to a new security flaw disclosed over the summer.

Named BLESA (Bluetooth Low Energy Spoofing Attack), the vulnerability impacts devices running the Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) protocol.

[...] In a research project at Purdue University, a team of seven academics set out to investigate a section of the BLE protocol that plays a crucial role in day-to-day BLE operations but has rarely been analyzed for security issues.

Their work focused on the "reconnection" process. This operation takes place after two BLE devices (the client and server) have authenticated each other during the pairing operation.

