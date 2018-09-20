from the Automate!-Automate! dept.
Once again, supermarkets are enhancing the customer experience by engaging automation to replace humans. Since the COVID pandemic started many stores have had to count how many people enter and leave the store. Woolworths will introduce customer counting devices to do this task instead of human staff, taking care to avoid the debacle experienced by the TSA by storing the images as blocks to ensure a level of privacy is afforded customers.
Can I apply for a job to be a machine?
(Score: 2, Informative) by TheKLB on Friday September 18, @09:27PM (1 child)
Pretty sure places did this back when I was a kid with a contraption called a "turnstile".
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday September 18, @09:47PM
Maybe in the days before the Americans with Disabilities Act [ada.gov]?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 18, @09:37PM
Just use a turnstile with a counter on the entrances and exits?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Turnstile#:~:text=A%20turnstile%20(also%20called%20a,%2C%20a%20pass%2C%20or%20similar. [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Friday September 18, @09:41PM
At first, there were "guards" at the entrances to make sure everyone did the hands thing, wore a mask, and limited numbers.
Now? Wearing a mask is the law, anyone not wearing one is risking big fines. Masks are uncomfortable so nobody wants to spend more time than they have to in the mall wearing one, so people get in, get what they want, and get out.
So stores aren't nearly as crowded, since the average shopping time per person is really cut down.
Both the mall and individual stores have hand sanitizer dispensers. They're usually located at the entrance/exit, and visible from the cash. Useless idiots. Floor staff will insist on mask and sanitizing - nobody wants a fine.
We've been into the second wave for a few weeks, even though the government hasn't yet acknowledged it - saying instead that if trends continue we'll be in one. It's like they STILL don't understand exponential growth.
And they're still reacting instead of anticipating what is going to happen. We knew reducing restrictions would lead to an increase in infections, and we didn't take countermeasures, instead saying "if there is a rise" even though it's been rising for a month.
It's not even rocket science. Kids understand the principles - if you want to egg a politicians car as they drive by, you throw it where the car will be, not where it is when you release the egg.
(Score: 2) by captain_nifty on Friday September 18, @10:05PM
What is the purpose of just counting the people. My understanding is the counting is to limit the number of people in the store based on square footage, distancing, etc. Is the counter going to be tied into locking the doors so you won't exceed the capacity or will it buzz an employee to do so. Or is this just a useless
securityquarantine theater to appease without actually doing anything.
If it somehow limits store capacity it would seem likely that errors or exploitation could keep people out of the store entirely.
It also doesn't seem credible that the system would be cheaper than a minimum wage door watcher, which some stores employ already for loss prevention.
I'm wondering if it's just an excuse to put AI trained camera's at the entrance, because data acquired by a company would never be used for any other than the stated purpose.