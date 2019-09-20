from the capitalism-at-its-finest dept.
Nvidia RTX 3080 cards are selling for thousands on eBay, and people are pissed:
The Nvidia RTX 3080 graphics card was released at 9AM ET, and disappointment began only seconds later. All major online stores in the US are sold out, and there have been reports of brick-and-mortar stores each having as few as 10 units for sale. The end result: eBay scalpers are now trying to cash in, and very few people who want to enjoy the graphics card seem to have actually gotten their hands on a confirmed order.
The card is being listed on eBay for many hundreds of dollars — in some cases, even thousands of dollars — over its $699 sticker price. And PC gaming fans are mad, claiming that Nvidia held a sloppy launch just a day after US retailers similarly botched early preorders for Sony's upcoming PlayStation 5.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday September 19, @01:22PM
Release a small amount of Founders Edition cards, let add-in-board partners handle the rest of the demand with more expensive and probably worse GPUs (performance or efficiency).
Here's the full scoop: https://www.mooreslawisdead.com/post/nvidia-s-ultimate-play [mooreslawisdead.com]
Also, comparisons like RTX 3080 = 2 times the performance of RTX 2080 were false. Just a bunch of tortured numbers.
In November, AMD will compete effectively with the RTX 3070, and likely compete with the RTX 3080. They will offer similar performance with up to 16 GB of VRAM instead of the 10 GB in $699 RTX 3080. Nvidia can counter with more expensive double VRAM versions (16 GB RTX 3070, 20 GB RTX 3080).
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Saturday September 19, @01:34PM
Damn crybabies gotta have their toy now? I let other people buy first to see if it's any good or not.
