from the no-kidding dept.
plug in, check out
Plugging in a strange USB drive – What could possibly go wrong?:
While wanting to return a found USB flash drive is commendable, you should avoid taking unnecessary risks, lest your device get infested and your data compromised.
External data storage devices have been around almost as long as computers have existed. Magnetic tape and floppy disks, which were once the dominant media, are now mostly fond memories, while optical discs are mostly used in gaming consoles. For the past 20 years, the dominant player on the external storage scene has been the USB flash drive. No wonder: over the years, their storage capacity has increased, and their prices have dropped.
However, even if the humble flash drive has withstood the test of time – at least for now – it has been associated with a number of risks. Especially, due to its small form factor, portability, and ease of access, it can be used to smuggle data out of companies or used to deliver a malware payload that could wreak havoc on systems.
Let's look at the proper cybersecurity practices you should use when handling strange flash drives lying around that you may have stumbled upon.
(Score: 1) by Bytrarn on Sunday September 20, @03:55AM
Leaving malware-laden USB drives around could be an effective way to infiltrate and attack users, based on a study [time.com] a few years ago. If you want to infiltrate a company, visit their HQ and leave a few USB drives around. You'll probably get some takers.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Sunday September 20, @03:58AM
If you plug it into one of those, you're probably pretty well protected. Particularly if you plug it into someone else's.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 20, @04:14AM
Fucking millenials, that's what.
Yeah, no shit.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 20, @04:20AM
This article is pretty naive, thinking autorun is the worst of the concerns.
1. Autorun only works on Windows. Other operating systems aren't so foolish as to do something like that.
2. A USB drive could actually contain a https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/USB_Killer [wikipedia.org] which could cause physical damage
3. A USB drive could have a USB ID identifying itself as an obscure device (not a flash drive) that has insecure drivers, and then it could exploit those drivers. This is a much more sophisticated and reliable method of compromising a machine than autorun.