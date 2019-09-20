Stories
Wayback Machine and Cloudflare Team Up to Archive More of the Web

Wayback Machine and Cloudflare team up to archive more of the Web:

The Internet Archive and Cloudflare have teamed up to archive the content of websites that use Cloudflare's Always Online service, increasing the odds that users will be able to view a recent version of a website during outages. The partnership will increase the number of webpages scanned by the Internet Archive, making the organization's Wayback Machine more useful to Internet users in general.

"Websites that enable Cloudflare's Always Online service will now have their content automatically archived, and if by chance the original host is not available to Cloudflare, then the Internet Archive will step in to make sure the pages get through to users," said an announcement by Mark Graham, director of the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine.

[...] The Internet Archive integration is available to Cloudflare's free users but will only back up the website every 30 days. Cloudflare's paying customers will get more frequent backups, every 15 days for Pro users and every five days for Business and Enterprise users.

